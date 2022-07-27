The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — “Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints & Stitching Our Story,” the current exhibit showing at the Clay Center is not like your grandmother’s quilt exhibit.

Quilt shows are popular around the state. They routinely turn up at fairs and festivals like the Vandalia Gathering and the Mountain State Art and Craft Fair at Cedar Lakes. Sometimes, it can seem like the state is awash in cleverly designed, cozy bed coverings.

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.