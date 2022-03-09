HUNTINGTON — A man cleared in a Cabell County murder after spending more than 10 years behind bars has filed a lawsuit against the police officers who put him there.
Justin Black, 38, filed the lawsuit last month against the West Virginia State Police, which he accuses of using questionable interview practices — including feeding information to suspects — during its investigation into the death of 21-year-old Deanna Crawford.
The convictions of Black and two others — Philip and Nathaniel Barnett — were later tossed out, while a fourth man’s sentence was changed to time served in the case.
Crawford was found Aug. 8, 2002, by a logging crew near an abandoned shed on Hickory Ridge Road in Cabell County. She had died of strangulation in the days before. Evidence from the scene included a beer can, cigarette butts and pants belonging to her. It wasn’t until January 2007 when the men were implicated in the case.
The lawsuit also names Troopers Anthony Cummings, Kimberly Pack, Greg Losh, Mike Parade, Eddie Blankenship and “unknown officers” of the WVSP. Black is represented by Elizabeth Paukstis, of Loevy & Loevy in Chicago, as well as Lonnie C. Simmons of DiPiero Simmons McGinley & Bastress PLLC in Charleston.
The lawsuit claims a coerced confession and false arrest, federal malicious prosecution and violation of due process all in violation of the Fourth, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, as well as federal malicious prosecution under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments. It also claims failure to intervene and civil conspiracy to deprive constitutional rights against troopers accused of standing by while the misconduct occurred, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress, vicarious liability and indemnification.
The lawsuit said during an overnight interrogation in 2007, Black told them he knew nothing about Crawford’s death, but police pressured him for hours, demanding he confess. Black eventually signed a fabricated statement under extreme psychological duress, his attorneys said.
The confession helped convict the men on murder charges, as did the claims of the fourth man, Brian Dement, who struggles with mental health. Dement gave police three different confessions with different tales of the death. Both men recanted their statements and have maintained their innocence.
“Because Mr. Dement’s stories inculpated Justin, the Defendants interrogated Justin and forced him to falsely confess. Ultimately, Justin’s coerced confession differed from Mr. Dement’s fictional statements,” the attorneys wrote.
Black was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but in 2017 new DNA testing, which could not be performed prior to trial, matched the crime scene evidence to a violent serial rapist and abuser, who had been jailed in Ohio at the time. Those previously convicted had been excluded as matches.
The men’s convictions were vacated in 2019, and last year the state of West Virginia dismissed charges against all but Dement, who was released from prison for time served as a result of the new evidence.
According to Black’s lawsuit, during his interrogation Dement was held for nine hours, which led to him signing three different narratives of his confession. Black’s attorney said the statements were untrue and inconsistent, only based on theories he had been told about the crime by police and others.
Black was informed the next day that police wanted to speak with him and drove to the station, where he told police he knew nothing about Crawford’s killing. About 20 minutes into the interview, the lawsuit says, police started “feeding” him vivid details about the crime based on the autopsy report and Dement’s statement.
A polygraph exam was also given to Black by a trooper not licensed to do so, who told Black he had failed when he claimed innocence. The trooper also threatened to revoke his parole if he did not confess, the lawsuit says. Black had a job and had been accepted to college at the time.
About 2:11 a.m. Jan. 30, about seven hours after the interrogation began, Black gave a recorded statement confessing to the crime. The prior seven hours had not been recorded. Black’s attorney said his confession was largely incompatible with Dement’s and did not follow the autopsy.
Two weeks after the interrogations, both men recanted. Black was offered immunity from prosecution for testifying against the Barnett brothers, but he refused.
On several occasions following that, and to this day, all but Dement have maintained that they are innocent. Crawford’s mother previously told The Herald-Dispatch she still believes all four men are guilty.
Black’s attorneys said he will never regain the time lost in prison and now seeks justice and redress for his loss of liberty, hardship and pain due to the case.
The State Police had not filed a response to the lawsuit as of Friday.