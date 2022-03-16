HUNTINGTON — An innovative surgical procedure that was created to shorten recovery time and lessen pain for patients who have torn their anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) now has evidence to back up that claim.
Dr. Chad Lavender, orthopedic surgeon and assistant professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, developed the “fertilized ACL” method in 2018 and now estimates that 300 to 500 patients across the country have had the procedure and recovered faster when compared to the traditional ACL reconstructive surgery.
“We’ve made a ton of progress. Several years ago it was basically anecdotal, meaning there were just a few, probably 10 patients at that time, and now we have done over 150 between Dr. (John) Jasko, Dr. (Dana) Lycans and myself,” Lavender said. “Personally, I probably have done 125 or so of those.”
The procedure injects a patient’s own stem cells and bone graft into roughly 20-millimeter tunnels that surgeons drill into the tibia to reach the torn ligament inside the knee. An internal brace is strung over the damaged ACL and attached to bone to fortify the knee and hopefully quicken rehab.
By comparison, traditional ACL surgery requires a donor graft to replace the ligament, with small tunnels drilled into the bone above and below the knee to hold it in place.
The novel surgical procedure has received national attention and has been replicated by other medical professionals across the country with comparable results.
The most recent study done was a retrospective analysis of 58 patients who are now, on average, over two years removed from surgery, and 94% of those patients returned to their previous level of sport.
Lavender said the statistical figure was important since the normal percentage with the traditional ACL procedure is between 60% and 65%. Additionally, there were no re-ruptures of re-tears and no infection and no major complications in those patients.
That study was done after a clinical trial was conducted with 60 patients, some who received the Lavender Fertilized ACL and others who received the standard ACL repair, selected at random.
“What we found was that at 12 weeks, the fertilized ACL knees were at 80 percent of the normal non-op knee versus the standard ACL, which was at 35 percent,” Lavender said. “All of the things that we talked about several years ago with the earlier recovery, what we were seeing then is still bearing out in the data that we have received over the last several years.”
At 80%, Lavender said patients are ready to functionally begin the process to return to their sport, whereas that milestone could take up to six months if recovering from the standard procedure.
Plans for a multi-site trial are underway. During the multi-site trial, Lavender and his colleagues will attempt to return patients to their sport at four-and-a-half months and follow the outcomes.
To this point, Lavender said doctors have not returned an athlete to their sport earlier than the six-month mark, but called the upcoming multi-site trial a game-changer in that more evidence could move up the timetable for recovering athletes.
“The goal would be to do this at multiple centers and some of the larger centers in the country, and get prospective analysis of whether the earlier functional results lead to an earlier, safer return to activity,” Lavender said.
Lavender said he and his team have continued to work daily on research and data collection in hopes of taking this method to athletes and others around the globe.
“We kind of live in a bubble in our everyday life, but what we are doing can have an impact on people all across the country and world,” Lavender said. “The biological processes that we’ve studied and developed here at Marshall could impact patients and athletes all around the world, and that’s what drives my passion.”