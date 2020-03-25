The following is a synopsis of the March 10 meeting of Putnam Rotary. The club usually meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane, but the current COVID-19 situation will have an impact on scheduled meetings.

Putnam Rotarians this morning met the Clover STEMs, a FIRST Lego League robotics team planning for tournament competition at Myrtle Beach in early May.

FIRST was established in 1989 as a nonprofit For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.

The local group is sponsored by county 4-H clubs and the WVU Extension Office, Coach Toni Takarsh said. The team includes youngsters from upper elementary grades through middle school.

Putnam 4-Hers number some 400 youngsters, according to Takarsh, following Jefferson, Jackson and Mason counties in membership numbers. The team name and logo includes the four-leaf clover symbol of the 4-H Club, and STEMs represents Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The Putnam team will represent the state in the 2020 Carolinas Open FLL Tournament at Myrtle Beach the week of May 6-9.

This is the sixth season for the Clover STEMs as an FLL team, and their third international tournament appearance.

Competitions are judged on original research, design of a robotic project and teamwork. The Putnam team this year is working to establish a meeting site for 4-H and other civic groups, and — of course — a home base for the Putnam robotics team.

Donations are tax-deductible, and may be made through the WVU Putnam County Extension Office in Winfield. More information is available on the Clover STEMs web site at “https://www.facebook.com/wvcloverstems/”.

Contact Coach Toni Takarsh at 304-545-2857 or by email at lego@wv4h.com.

