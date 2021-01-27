Dan Chandler was 7 years old the first time he went through his father’s scrapbook of old Army pictures. Those photos created a desire for the military that would alter Chandler’s life for four decades of flying.
Born at home in St. Albans in 1945, his father was an Army veteran working at Union Carbide.
“Being the oldest of three children meant I handled most chores as few as they were,” Chandler said. “Mostly I was responsible for taking care of the family dog, Mixer. He received that name because he looked like a mix of several dogs.”
Chandler grew up with memories of the old Alban Theater in St. Albans, summers at Rock Lake pool, selling RC Pop bottles at Adkins Grocery Store, delivering the Charleston daily newspaper and mowing neighborhood lawns.
“I rode the bus to Tackett’s Creek Grade School,” Chandler said. “Ms. Hofer taught fifth grade. She was strict, fair and never accepted a reason for not completing homework.”
He attended St. Albans Junior High, where he played basketball for Coach Al Davison. He also belonged to a group who gathered at lunch to discuss Bible scripture.
“I graduated from St. Albans High School in 1963,” Chandler said. “I played third string catcher for the baseball team. I will never forget my history teacher, Mr. Sam Lee, who brought history to life in the classroom.”
While attending West Virginia State College, Chandler joined the ROTC program. Two years later with 57 credit hours, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1966.
“I completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas,” Chandler said. “After that, I was sent to Sheppard AFB, where I attended loadmaster training on the C-130 four-engine turboprop cargo aircraft. My next assignment was Langley AFB Virginia.”
This is where the Air Force began realizing a return on Chandler’s military education. While stationed at Langley, he flew missions to England, Turkey, Italy, Azores, Greece, Spain, Thailand and Germany, just to name a few locations where he off loaded and loaded cargo.
“Before being sent to Clark AFB in the Philippines, I went to Air Crew Survival School at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, Washington, Chandler said. “The school taught jungle survival techniques and what to expect from enemy forces should we ever become POWs.”
Arriving at Clark, he began 16-day rotating missions to Vietnam — two days back at Clark and another 16 days back in Vietnam. This pattern continued until his discharge in 1970.
“During my time in Vietnam, we landed at 30 different air fields from Dong Ha in the DMZ to Binh Thuy Air Base on the Mekong Delta,” Chandler said. “One day we loaded an entire community of 38 villagers with their pigs in crates, chickens packed in straw baskets and fish in large barrels. I couldn’t imagine what they were thinking.”
Chandler returned home to St. Albans and found employment with the Post Office. In September 1971, he joined the West Virginia Air National Guard as a loadmaster. Before long he applied for and was hired into a full-time federal position with the Air National Guard as a loadmaster. He retired in 2005 with a combined service of more than 39 years and thousands of flying hours.
Chandler began training newly enlisted loadmasters; he was also active with the support of Special Olympics. He flew missions throughout the Mideast as part of Desert Storm and Desert Shield. As a member of American Legion Post 187 in Winfield, he has performed honor guard duties for hundreds of deceased veterans.
“I attended four American Legion National Conventions representing West Virginia,” Chandler said. “During my tenure as commander of Post 187, I visited American Legion Posts all over the state discussing issues with attendance and membership. I began slowing my activities down a bit following heart surgery.”
Chandler lives in the Hurricane, West Virginia, area with his wife of more than 40 years, Sue Anna, who has quite a few memories of waving goodbye at the driveway while watching her husband leave for yet another mission.
Chandler also served as a youth counselor for four years at Boys State Youth Camp at Jackson Mills. That’s when he began losing energy and discovered he has bone cancer; he is now taking medications and treatment.
Just about the only thing left on his bucket list, after he finished all requirements for his bachelor’s degree at Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston), is to finally complete a 40-year restoration on his 1956 Chevy two-door hardtop and attend a few car shows.