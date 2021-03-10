New Marshall University football coach Charles Huff was born in Denton, Maryland, 37 years ago. He grew up with two older brothers, an older sister, a loving mother and a no-nonsense father who led by example.
“Dad was a high school principal who worked for his father after hours,” Huff said. “We lived on a 10-acre farm owned by my grandfather a few miles outside the city limits of Denton, Maryland. Granddad operated a hog farm and employed family members to keep it running. As the youngest, I was spared a lot of sweat equity.”
Huff received free haircuts at his mother’s hair salon and fantastic meals from her “world-renowned kitchen.”
“Mom did fried chicken proud,” Huff said. “Another dish she made from an old family recipe was chitlins. I haven’t tried ramps yet, but I’ve heard they are a seasonal delicacy.”
By age 6, Huff already knew he wanted to be a coach. He wasn’t sure about the headaches and responsibilities, only that he wanted to coach.
“I collected sport cards as a kid,” Huff said. “I loved the Baltimore Orioles and especially Cal Ripken Jr. Another man I admired was Bill Belichick, coach of the New England Patriots. About the only other thing in my collections were Ox and Bo, two goldfish.”
Denton Elementary was a 7-mile bus ride where Huff spoke well of Miss Short, who loved the entire class yet demanded excellence. Huff’s only experience with disobedient behavior was a chair he broke when a teacher asked him to sit down. When dad heard of his son’s actions, he was too sore to use any chair for several days.
Holidays were always big in the Huff household. Cousins, uncles, nephews and friends filled the house. They always went to church on Christmas Eve. Huff’s most remembered Christmas gift was a miniature toy headset and microphone for make-believe sideline coaching duties during neighborhood games.
“During the Little League years (7-13), I became involved with baseball and football,” Huff said. “When I wasn’t playing, I was exercising my sideline coaching skills.”
Huff attended Lockerman Middle School, where he stayed involved with sports under the direction of coach William Emory. He played center on the football team and various positions in baseball.
“I graduated from North Caroline High School in 2001, where I played varsity football,” Huff said. “At halftime I’d run to the locker room, remove my shoulder pads, slip on my band uniform and lead the band on the field as drum major. As you might guess, it was a small school. I also attended prom all four years. As a freshman, I had to have a junior or senior date, which I managed as a freshman and sophomore.”
During his senior year, Huff volunteered to be sports director at a local youth camp. It was also the year he was fired from a part-time job as a kitchen worker at a nursing home because he forgot to lock up the water hose.
After graduation, there were no college scholarship offers flooding the family mailbox, no calls and no knocks at the front door. Still, he continued to chase his goal.
“Because my brother Barry attended Hampton College in Virginia, I decided to give it a try,” Huff said. “The school motto was: ‘An education for life,’ and that’s just what it became. I decided to be a walk-on and make myself be known.”
Huff eventually became the starting center. During his senior year, the team went 11-1 and claimed the league championship in the Detroit Lions stadium against Jackson State. He graduated in 2005.
The road from Hampton College to Marshall University had many twists and turns as he passed through seven football programs of higher learning.
Now at Marshall, education, experience and opportunity have merged, and it’s time to fulfill a dream that started 31 years ago.
“I’m right for this program because I share the passion this community has,” Huff said. “Every stop of my career helped me prepare to lead this team back to a time when the stadium was full and expectations were high. Even my wife, Jessica, is anticipating the move to Huntington just as soon as things get settled in Alabama.”
Jessica and Charles are still contemplating an overdue honeymoon. Recently married, Huff said he proposed on one knee on Jessica’s birthday.
Meanwhile, the Marshall community hopes the leadership of its 30th football coach will lead to many celebrations with his favorite medium rare steak and a good cigar.
Good luck, Coach!