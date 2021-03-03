HUNTINGTON -- If anyone said Marshall University's men's basketball team would beat North Texas without Jarrod West scoring a point, making a steal, handing out an assist or grabbing a rebound he likely would have been met with skepticism.
That happened Saturday, however, as the Thundering Herd edged the Mean Green 73-72 without West in the lineup. The senior guard missed the game with an undisclosed injury. Missed, not sat out. West likely was off the bench more than he was on it, coaching up and encouraging his teammates.
"That's how Jarrod has been since he's been here," Marshall coach Danny D'Antoni said, naming several players he recruited before deciding to offer West a scholarship. "I recruited him not just as a basketball player but a leader."
Sophomore guard Andrew Taylor took on West's role against the Mean Green and performed well, scoring 20 points on 7 for 10 shooting, issuing five assists and grabbing five rebounds. Taylor didn't quite master West's role as a premier defender, however, despite making a career-high six steals.
"Jarrod brought energy and attitude and helped us with the game," Taylor said of West's role Saturday.
D'Antoni said he had no doubt West would contribute even though the Clarksburg, West Virginia, native was in street clothes.
"Jarrod has been the heart of this team the last couple of years, even with Jon (Elmore)," D'Antoni said. "He was a secondary leader, but a leader."
West often exhorted his teammates from the bench, not just shouting encouragement but instructions. Marshall junior guard Taevion Kinsey, who scored 18 points in the victory, said he and his teammates were inspired by, and played for, West.
"We had our point guard out," Kinsey said, praising Taylor for his play. "He's the best defender in the country. We stepped up where we needed to be. We matched their intensity."