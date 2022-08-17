Andy Spradling has been named assistant manager for the Tornado-based Coal River Group.
Coal River Group Chairman Bill Currey said Spradling will help the nonprofit organization transition into future planned programs. “We have worked for over 19 years to build a multifaceted river recreation and tourism development program for the 891-square-mile Coal River Watershed,” Currey said in a release. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished, but we have much more to do.
“Andy Spradling is well versed in a variety of management skills which can help support the long-term goals of the organization,” Currey added. “Andy has many years of experience in public affairs, writing, and community service, and has a long history working with youth groups, sports, and community development.”
Spradling’s new position will enable the Coal River Group to focus on moving forward with plans to strengthen the group’s long-term viability while continuing to conduct river restoration, provide outdoor sports opportunities throughout the region, and develop its 88-mile water trail as a tourism attraction.
Established in 2004, the Coal River Group has expanded its volunteer base to more than 600 volunteers, according to Currey.
