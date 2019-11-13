HURRICANE — Jack Coleman, a member of Boy Scout Troop 36 in Hurricane, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
Coleman was recognized in a Court of Honor on Nov. 10 at St. Timothy’s in the Valley in Hurricane.
Coleman earned 21 merit badges and served as a leader in his troop along the trail to Eagle Scout. He chose to build a handicap-accessible wheelchair ramp for the Putnam County Domestic Violence Shelter of Branches as his Eagle Scout project. The wheelchair ramp was needed to allow the shelter to open to clients.
For the project, Coleman engaged in planning and organizing, which included acquiring donations, checking for any necessary permits and regulations and getting approval from the State Fire Marshall. He worked with a retired contractor, Tim Landin, as a coach taking measurements, leveling, preparing sketches, making a supply and materials list, and making a daily schedule for the project’s implementation. He led his fellow scouts, scout leaders and other adults during the three days of building the ramp. Community service hours were given to all who helped.
Coleman is active in the Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist youth group. He has participated in mission work locally with REACH Mission Workcamps and on trips beyond our community with REACH and Team Effort. He helps when he can at the Heart & Hand Community Thrift store in South Charleston. His other accomplishments include being a four-time graduate of the West Virginia State Police Junior Trooper Academy in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019; participating in the American Legion Mountaineer Boys State Leadership Academy in June 2019; and attending the WVU Forensic Science Camp in June 2019.
After graduating high school, Coleman plans to attend Fairmont State University to obtain a bachelor’s degree majoring in national security and intelligence with a minor in criminal justice, then proceed with graduate studies in the National Security program at Fairmont State University while beginning a career serving in the National Security Administration, Homeland Security or as a state trooper.
“We’d like to thank God for His many blessings, along with the Boy Scout leaders and troop, family and friends for supporting Jack through the years,” said his mother, Susan Coleman.