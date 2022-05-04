HUNTINGTON — Stand Up 4 Kids, a charity comedy show, is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at City Hall.
Comedians will perform family-friendly material, with local children telling their favorite jokes between sets. Performers include Wes Thompson, Angie Davis, David Smith, Erica Wickham, Jacob Cobb, JD Damron and James Slack.
The show is also seeking submissions of favorite jokes from children ages 5-13. If selected, the child will get to perform their joke onstage. To apply, send the child’s name, age, favorite joke and parents’ contact information to tiafixhuntington@gmail.com or call 304-710-1143.
The show is hosted by Huntington District 3 Councilwoman Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh, with support by Foundry Theater and community sponsors.
Admission is $10 for adults and free for children. Light concessions will be sold. Proceeds will benefit the Huntington Children’s Museum, a registered 501(c)(3).
