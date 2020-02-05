The following is a synopsis of the Putnam Rotary meeting of Jan. 21. The club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
Stephen Andes has served on the Putnam County Commission since 2002, 17 years altogether, and now he serves again as its president.
And during the past two decades, the county has continued to grow in population, and in the demand for more local government services.
Andes was speaking to Putnam Rotary at their weekly meeting this morning at the Chamber of Commerce.
“People say their taxes are going up, up, up. But the Commission has not increased the levy rate,” he said.
The tax bills are on the increase, he explained, because the value of local property keeps increasing. The business climate in the county is good. Businesses keep coming into the county. And the population is growing because Putnam is a good place to live.
“The levy rate has been the same for several years.”
“The drug dealers know to stay away from Putnam,” he said. “Our charges for prisoner upkeep [in the regional jails] is low.”
Commissioner Andes noted that many counties have trouble paying their bills for prisoners in the regional jails.
“Our county jail bill is almost $2 million,” he said. But strong law enforcement and addiction recovery efforts tend to keep the costs from growing.
“We have good schools and good recreational opportunities here,” he said. “That draws people to Putnam.”
The commission has made use of “tax increment financing,” which pays for county improvements through resultant property value growth in a TIF district.
In recent years, a TIF plan has enabled the commission to bring about some $15 million enhancements to the county parks system.
A 30,000-square-foot community center has been opened next to the popular Waves of Fun water park.
Three ball fields with artificial turf have been added at Valley Park. More tennis courts and a regulation soccer field have been added.
“If it rains, the tournament is not rained out,” said Andes. The county hosted 26 tournaments on the new artificial turf fields last year.
“Many local projects are supported by the commission with a 80-to-20 split. We take it out of the hotel/motel tax: The community pays 20 percent of the cost, and we pay 80 percent.
The Putnam Commission appoints members and provides oversight for 18 boards and agencies, most of which are set up through state law.
The membership and duties for each board vary.
The county provides funding through a Fire Service Board for eight local fire departments. The fire departments also have support through the state and with private grants.
The Health Board is authorized to adopt regulations without approval of the County commission.
While the boards and agencies do a good job with their respective duties, many people are not aware of their existence.
“We don’t have trouble filling board spots,” Andes said. “We just have trouble getting people to apply.
“Information is available for any board on the Commission’s web site.”
Several Rotarians serve on county boards. “I encourage the rest of you to make application,” Andes said.