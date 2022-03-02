CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate Finance Committee unanimously advanced a bill Wednesday offering tax credits to private businesses that provide child care services to employees.
The proposed bill would give qualifying small businesses, corporations and nonprofits that offer child care services certain tax breaks. A for-profit corporation is eligible for relief on its state corporate net income tax, and nonprofit organizations can receive payroll tax credits. This would apply to existing businesses with child care facilities, along with existing businesses that do not offer child care but want to create a facility.
Senate Bill 656, in most cases, requires the physical location of the child care facility to be on the premises of the workplace. The bill would permit employers to operate its facility within “a reasonable distance of the premises” if the state tax commissioner deems the employer’s on-site location “impracticable or otherwise unsuitable” to care for children.
The committee substitute for the bill specified that employers cannot use child care facilities as a guise for broad building expansion or land acquisition or development. Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, clarified, with legal counsel Wednesday, that in a theoretical situation where a company owns a seven-story building but operates its child care facility on just one floor, only that floor would be eligible for tax credits for cost-of-operation improvements.
The state would have the ability to recapture funds under the bill. If a new employer ends its child care services within five years of receiving the credit, the employer must repay 100% of the money it received. If the company ends its program before six years, the recapture amount is 90%. This 10% reduction per year continues until a facility has been in operation for 14 years, where the recapture amount is zero.
The single-referenced bill will now head to the full Senate. Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, is its lead sponsor. Nine Senate Republicans, including Nelson, and two Democrats, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, and Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, have signed on as co-sponsors.
Delegate Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, introduced a similar bill in the House of Delegates. House Bill 4760 also was single-referenced to the Finance Committee, but it has not yet been taken up for discussion.
Joe Severino covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.
