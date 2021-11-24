HURRICANE — It used to be that the Christmas shopping experience was comprised of day-long trips to the stores about town, arms laden with a variety of bags. Today, many of us do our shopping from the comfort of our warm homes, where the most physical aspect of the experience is crossing the room to grab our credit card.
While convenient, online shopping has admittedly robbed us of the nostalgic holiday shopping experience. For those wishing to recapture those memories, yet still shop somewhere convenient, The Commons Marketplace is the ideal holiday shopping destination.
Nestled in Valley Park in Hurricane, The Commons Marketplace (or The Commons, for short) stands across a courtyard from the Valley Park Conference Center.
The stone building itself is beautiful inside, with its high ceilings and gorgeous wood detail. Originally, it was the Museum of the Community when it opened in the 1990s. It was sold to Valley Park, which rented it out to various organizations over the years.
Two years ago this month, it opened to the public as The Commons Marketplace, a venue in which local artisans sell their handcrafted products year-round.
Today, more than 40 vendors sell their wares at The Commons, where Valley Cakes and Café, So-Kai Kids Clubhouse, and a party room available to rent through Valley Park fill up the rest of the Tamarack-like building.
Vendors like Ricardina (“Dina”) Foster and Daniel Schumacher believe strongly in what The Commons offers to the community.
“It is the premier place in the heart of Teays Valley to find the most unique items,” Foster asserts. “For a full holiday shopping experience, grab lunch or dessert at Valley Cakes, drop your kids off at a pre-scheduled class or activity at So-Kai, and then shop for unique items.”
Schumacher agrees, adding, “At The Commons, you’re sure to find unique, handcrafted products for everyone on your list — and there is the added benefit that you are supporting local small businesses.”
Most of the 40-plus vendors reside in Putnam County, and all vendors live in West Virginia.
Foster, who lives in Scott Depot, owns Ricardina Jewelry Designs.
“Although I have been crafting since I was a young girl, I didn’t start making jewelry until 11 years ago,” Foster explains. “I taught myself the many skills needed to make quality jewelry that is unique. My professional career is technical in nature, but jewelry-making feeds my creative side.”
All of the necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets sold by Ricardina Jewelry Designs at The Commons are made with either Argentium Sterling silver (which is tarnish resistant) or copper wire. Added to that are various gemstones, fresh water pearls, Swarovski crystals, and sometimes pieces of pottery.
“I also make beautiful crochet necklaces that look, at first glance, like a wire chain, but it is actually thread,” she says. “I make these in many colors, configurations, and lengths, using Swarovski crystals, pearls, and gemstones. In addition, I make a West Virginia-shaped necklace in Argentium silver, rose gold-filled, and gold-filled. I individually shape each one with round wire and flatten and texture the wire to give it depth and strength.”
Foster makes custom-order pieces as well, like breast milk jewelry and bird’s nest jewelry.
“I love making pieces that mean something special to a person,” Foster enthuses.
Like Foster, Hurricane resident Daniel Schumacher discovered a knack for his craft as an adult.
“Last year, just as the pandemic was getting real, my family moved to Hurricane from New Orleans and I thought it was time to try out coffee roasting for myself,” Schumacher says. “With a little half-pound roaster and YouTube, I started roasting coffee for myself and my friends.”
Before he knew it, Wired Possum Coffee had been born — or perhaps, brewed?
“As far as coffees go, I try to showcase single-origin and single-estate coffees so folks can get a taste of the place where they’re from (primarily Central and South America),” Schumacher explains. “The flavor profile I go for leans heavily toward chocolate, nuttiness, and brown sugar.”
He adds, “I still use that original half-pound roaster, but I added a slightly larger version this spring to keep up with demand.”
Demand has only increased after Wired Possum Coffee debuted at The Commons Marketplace and at additional retailers and farmers markets across the Mountain State.
“Besides coffee, we also sell DIY syrup kits, a barbecue rub, espresso powder for baking, and mugs designed by Morning Light Studio and East Wheeling Clayworks,” Schmacher says, “plus a variety of freshly-baked granolas like Maple-Nut and Salty Honey.”
This holiday season, Wired Possum Coffee will reveal new granola flavors and sell gift boxes that combine coffees, food products, and West Virginia artisan goods.
These items and more will be available for purchase at The Commons Marketplace during its regular business hours.
Additional opportunities to check out The Commons are at Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27, Yuletide in the Park, and at a Christmas Open House from 4 until 7 p.m. on Dec. 10.
“I am so proud to be a vendor at The Commons,” Foster says. “Of the 44 businesses represented, 32 are owned by women or are family-owned with the women playing a major role in the business.”
“I am happy to be a part of The Commons as well,” Schumacher chimes in. “Collectively, we vendors have had to face our fair share of challenges due to COVID-19. Right now, though, one of our biggest challenges is just letting people know that we are here and that we have a lot to offer.”
Perhaps this holiday season, instead of shopping with our hand-held devices, we can load our arms with the purchases we have made from The Commons Marketplace.
The Commons Marketplace is open from 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; from 12 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For more up-to-date information about upcoming events, check out The Commons Marketplace at Valley Park on Facebook.