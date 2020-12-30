HURRICANE — It was the shortest day of the year, to be followed by the longest night: the winter solstice.
Cold rain fell on a sparse crowd of people who were huddled under umbrellas, shivering and stamping their feet. What little daylight remained was fading fast, as Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards welcomed everyone to Hurricane City Park.
Despite the inclement weather, the mayor’s demeanor was sunny. When he called upon Samantha Engel, Steve Slack, and a few others to join him for photos, they merrily jostled their way toward the red canopy. The palpable excitement centered around one large object stationed under the canopy, which was by the playground.
A long, rectangular entity supported by two metal legs and covered, for the moment, with holiday wrap.
“It worked out well for this to arrive just before Christmas,” Edwards said, “so that we could make it an awesome Christmas gift for the community.”
Steve Slack said this “gift” is significant, both locally and statewide.
“This is another example of how the City of Hurricane promotes human rights,” he said. “Hopefully other communities in the state will emulate what Hurricane is doing.”
In the gathering twilight, the honor of unveiling this much-anticipated gift to the community fell to WVU grad and special education teacher Samantha Engel and three of her Winfield Middle School students.
As the four excitedly tore into the paper like children on Christmas morning, a communication board was revealed to the flashing cameras.
A communication board.
To most people, those two words might not sound like much.
But to some members of the Putnam community, a communication board is nothing less than an opportunity to have a voice, a chance to be heard and understood.
Edwards explained: “A communication board, with its animated photos that designate certain things that children naturally say or do in a playground environment, enables a non-verbal child to communicate with other children about how he or she wants to play, by simply pointing to a picture.”
Engel said she is excited about the opportunities that this board opens up to children with communication challenges.
“This will help them better make connections with those around them,” Engel said. “This board is a small step, but an important one. Now my students, and so many like them, will be able to make friends and communicate with those who they cannot speak to.”
It was actually Engel’s experiences as a second-year teacher of students with autism spectrum disorder that led to her hometown of Hurricane getting a communication board.
“Many of my students struggle to communicate basic wants and needs,” she said, “but they deserve the same access to fun and friendship, whether they are verbal or not.
“I had seen communication boards before, mostly in textbooks and catalogs,” Engel continued. “In mid-November, I saw a post on Facebook about a Maryland school that had installed a communication board. I shared the post and tagged Mayor Scott in it.”
She never anticipated what would happen next.
Edwards immediately reached out to her, anxious for more details. Engel and her students crafted an email to the City of Hurricane, recommending a communication board made by Talk to Me Technologies.
“This particular board was great for kids across all age levels,” Engel said, “and it promotes conversation about feelings and playground equipment, and even provides full-sentence greetings.”
Edwards did his research, too.
“We loved the features of the Talk to Me board,” he says. “We were also pleased that the board was created by a team of speech-language pathologists and vocabulary design specialists who have over 50 years of combined experience working with augmentative and alternative communication.”
Edwards also consulted with his daughter Karlee, a special education minor at WVU, and with Slack for their opinions.
Slack is a DS Ambassador for the National Down Syndrome Society and serves on numerous boards to advocate for improved medical treatments and employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Just last year he received a commendation from Governor Jim Justice for his advocacy work.
Logically, Edwards valued Slack’s counsel.
“I was completely in favor of Hurricane installing a communication board,” Slack recalled. “What this board provides is a way for children at the earliest of ages to interact and form meaningful bonds. As children interact with one another and play with one another, misperceptions crumble.”
He added, “When we see one another as playmates, classmates and colleagues, we realize that we are all human.”
While Edwards spoke with Slack and researched different possibilities, Engel waited patiently in her classroom.
“After nearly a month we hadn’t heard anything from the City, so I assumed they had decided against the board for now,” Engel admitted. “My plan was to revisit the idea in the spring. However, about a month after my original email, Mayor Edwards reached out to tell me that the board had been purchased.”
The installation date was set for that damp winter solstice evening, Dec. 21. When the wrapping paper was peeled off the communication board (which has been encased with glass in order to protect it from weather and vandalism), Engel and her exuberant students cheered.
“This board has shown my students that their voice matters,” Engel said. “Whether you speak it, sign it, or use pictures to show it, I am listening and your community is listening. We promise to make sure the world listens, too.”
She added, “It is important that those of us who have a voice speak up and use it to advocate for these students.”
Steve Slack, a tireless advocate himself, agreed. He predicts that use of the communication board will have far-reaching consequences for everyone in the community.
“This is a huge benefit to all children, regardless of whether or not they have a disability,” he said. “Diversity helps us grow as people. As children form friendships and parents come together, eventually this understanding will branch into other areas and our community will make changes to the status quo.”
Edwards said he is ready to champion any changes that make Hurricane more inclusive for its residents.
“Our hope is that this will open up even more possibilities for children of all abilities to play together,” he says. “This communication board is just one more step to making Hurricane an even better place to live, work, and play.”
That’s a pretty bright message for the shortest day and longest night of the year 2020.