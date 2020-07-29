HURRICANE — The children’s nursery rhyme about Old Mother Hubbard going to the cupboard to retrieve a bone for her dog is a tale of disappointment.
The cupboard is bare, so the poor dog remains unfed.
Although the nursery rhyme, we are told, is more about Henry VIII (the dog) being denied a marriage annulment (the bone) from the Catholic Church (the cupboard), the imagery remains powerful.
Anyone going to a cupboard out of need and leaving empty-handed is a tragedy.
Thankfully, the Christian Community Cupboard, located at 2843 Virginia Avenue in Hurricane, has boasted a full cupboard since its founding in 1982. The generous donations of local businesses, churches and individuals supply the needs of the Community Cupboard (as it is more commonly known), and faithful volunteers stock it.
Volunteers like Judie Smith, a Hurricane resident who retired from Union Carbide but still wanted to be active in her community.
“When I joined Redeemer Presbyterian Church, I was looking for volunteer work to give back to the community,” she recalls. “I heard about the Community Cupboard and began volunteering there.”
Now, Smith helps facilitate the collection of food and clothing donations at Redeemer and coordinates volunteers from the church to serve at the Cupboard.
“The cupboard is very positive for our community,” Smith asserts, adding: “Most of the churches in the Valley provide volunteers and donations.”
In fact, 16 area churches regularly contribute to and volunteer at the Community Cupboard, ensuring that its shelves are never bare.
Overseeing and operating this 501©(3) nonprofit is a board of directors representing the 16 churches.
Jane Gillispie is in her second year as president, and she often finds herself buried in bureaucracy and paperwork.
“Since we are affiliated with the Federal Government TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, we have tons of paperwork and there are many rules and regulations to abide by,” she said. “For example, we have to require proof of income and residency and ask certain questions of the people who come to the Community Cupboard for assistance.”
But she cherishes the work she does, because she knows the good that is being done in the community.
“In 2019, we helped a total of 2,910 families. That represents 9,264 individuals,” she marvels.
She adds, “We have remained open all through COVID-19 and have only slightly changed our procedures to provide for the safe delivery of food to all clients.”
The food lining the pantry shelves comes from a wide variety of sources.
“We are associated with Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington and receive commodity food shipments from them once per month at no cost,” Gillispie explains. “We also receive food through the Feeding America program, which includes food donations from Walmart in Hurricane, Kroger in Teays Valley, and Little Caesars in both Hurricane and Scott Depot.”
Community food drives stock the pantry as well. The U.S. Post Office, Boy Scouts, United Food Organization, and Putnam County schools have all contributed to the Community Cupboard via food drives.
“We also receive monetary donations from churches, local businesses, and faithful supporters. The City of Hurricane regularly supports the Community Cupboard in a variety of ways,” Gillispie said.
Not only are the cupboards not bare, thanks to local support, but they are also diverse. Canned goods, meat, eggs, fresh produce, government commodities, and personal items are all available for distribution.
Volunteers open the cupboard every Tuesday and Friday morning from 10 a.m. until noon to provide emergency food assistance to Putnam County residents south of the Kanawha River, closing only on inclement weather days, Christmas, New Year’s, and Independence Day holidays (if those dates fall on Tuesday or Friday). That kind of dedication to providing for the hungry in the community comes 100% from volunteers.
“Every person involved with the board of directors and everyone who staffs Community Cupboard is volunteering their time,” Gillispie stresses.
Volunteers like Judie Smith, who urges others to become involved.
“Anyone can be a part of the Community Cupboard by volunteering, donating to, and praying for this very worthwhile ministry,” she says.
Although Smith’s church is on rotation to staff the pantry four weeks per year, she herself is a frequent volunteer. She works alongside others to stock shelves, fill the food order of each client, and clean the building.
The building is located on property owned by Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church in Hurricane and was itself a labor of love.
“At first the Community Cupboard was located in the Asbury House. In 1994, our current facility was built by volunteers from the churches that are members of the Teays Valley Ministerial Association,” Gillispie said.
It would seem that if Old Mother Hubbard had come to the Community Cupboard in Hurricane, her tale would have had a very different conclusion.
“When I observe the folks who are in need coming to the Cupboard and when I witness the many volunteers pitching in, I feel like we are truly demonstrating Christ’s love and working on His behalf for our neighbors here in the community,” Smith says.
If you would like to learn more about the Christian Community Cupboard, check out the organization’s Facebook page or contact it via mail at P.O. Box 511, Hurricane, WV or by phone at 304-562-9373.