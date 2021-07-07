The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Legal Aid of WV now has four Community Navigators who can assist low-income West Virginians, particularly those who lost jobs due to COVID-19, with completing forms, reviewing applications and processing requests, according to a news release. Community Navigators will work with clients through Aug. 20 and can help with:

  • Public benefits
  • Unemployment
  • Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program
  • Taxes (including child tax credit)
  • Other programs available to low-income West Virginians

These community navigators will be based in four of Legal Aid of WV’s statewide offices.

The Huntington office navigator, Brian Fletcher, can be reached at bfletcher@lawv.net or 304-989-5023.

He will serve the counties of Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Webster.

Legal Aid of West Virginia is a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal services, long-term and elder care advocacy, and behavioral health advocacy. For more information, visit legalaidwv.org.

