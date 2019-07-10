Church to host Tech workshop
HURRICANE — Cross of Grace Lutheran Church will host a Technology 101 Workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11.
Workshop leaders will attempt to answer questions and on multiple subjects including: Windows 10; how to use iPhone; Android smart phones; how to setup an email account; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram; transfer photos from devices to DVD.
"So bring your tech, and we will do our best to assist you with any questions that you may have. We will have laptops setup to be used as part of the workshop. Everyone is welcome to attend," the church stated.
Cross of Grace is located at 30 Grace Drive, Hurricane, at the bottom of the Walmart hill.
First Church of God hosts concert
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God is hosting a Second-Friday, Gospel Concert on Friday, July 12, at 7 p.m.
The featured group this month is The Brighterside Quartet. Additional singers will include Soloists: Jim Edens and Juanita Phillips from the Charleston area. Duets are performed by David and Sheila Bowen from Spencer and Dorsey Johnson and Peggy Cooper from Hurricane First C.O.G.
The church is located at 3225, East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
City's Food Truck Fridays continues
HURRICANE — Food Truck Fridays continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday through September by the Main Street Gazebo in Hurricane. Take a break from the office, or plan to meet up with friends to sample food from one or more of the area's most popular food trucks and sweet treat trucks.
Valley Park Night Market set for Thursday, July 11
HURRICANE — The next Valley Park Night Market is set for 6-8 p.m. on July 11.
The Valley Park Night Market not only has an indoor farmer's market, but also vendors featuring local artisans, food trucks and tents as well as live music, plus fun stuff for the whole family like a bounce house, sidewalk chalk art, a 40-yard dash and a ninja warrior obstacle competition. You might even win free passes to the Wave Pool or Waves of Fun.
Sponsored by Classic Hits, 100.9 Charleston and 102.3 Huntington, The MIX. Visit putnamcountyparks.com.
Family offers woman happy birthday wishes
WINFIELD — The family of Ruth Chambers Wall wishes her a very happy 97th birthday on July 13.
Wall, a native of Logan, West Virginia, lives with her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Gary Isner, in Winfield.
Her great-great-great grandfather Robert Chambers came here from England and was a sergeant in the American Revolutionary War. He later preached in the Lindside, Virginia, area.
Her father, the Rev. L D Chambers, preached in the Logan, West Virginia, area. Ruth sometimes played the piano for him and for her late husband, the Rev. Ted Wall.
Putnam libraries host Feel Good Fridays during July
TEAYS VALLEY — Feel Good Fridays are at Putnam libraries, 9-10 a.m. at a different library each Friday through the end of July. Each week in July, we'll meet you at a different location near one of our branches to go outside, get moving, and have a feel-good Friday! This is a great opportunity for all ages to get to know their community and be active together. Remaining schedule is as follows: July 12, Poca Library; July 19, Buffalo Library; July 26, Hurricane City Park. www.facebook.com/events/2410345295879408.
Putnam farmers market open every Saturday
HURRICANE — Putnam County Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through October in front of the Valley Park Conference Center.
All vendors are local, within a 100-mile radius, or from West Virginia. You'll find in-season produce, locally raised meat, farm fresh eggs, home baked goods, local honey, fresh flowers, berries, handmade jewelry and crafts, and so much more from local farmers and artisans. https://www.pfmwv.com/
Ridenour Lake catfish tourney set for July 19
NITRO — The Ridenour Regatta Catfish Tournament is set for 6-11 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at Ridenour Lake in Nitro.
There is a $15 entry fee and a two-pole max. All fishing will be done from the lake's bank.
Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded. The top five fish on the string will be weighed to determine the winners.
Signups will be the day of the event, beginning at 5 p.m. at the lake's gazebo. Food concessions will be available.
For more information call Tournament Director Jim Caudill at 304-421-5187.
Human trafficking crisis seminar includes dinner
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free spaghetti dinner and Human Trafficking Prevention seminar on Saturday, July 13. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m., and a one-hour seminar on the human trafficking crisis will follow.
The seminar will feature speaker Angie Conn, who serves as the program coordinator for the Rebecca Bender Initiative, a national non-profit organization that focuses on awareness, education and direct services with victims and survivors of trafficking and exploitation. Conn also sits on the WV Human Trafficking Task Force and National Survivor Network. "People still think the atrocities of human trafficking are something that happen other places. We want to help our community understand that it is happening here in West Virginia and give them ways they can be aware and be better empowered and equipped to provide prevention and healing," Conn said.
"The church cannot pretend this isn't happening. It is a conversation we need to be part of," said the church's pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt. "We want to do our part to educate our community about the dangers of human trafficking that are right here in our own back yard."
To register for the free dinner and seminar, call the church office at 304-757-9222. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Wine on the River, auction coming to Nitro July 27
NITRO — A one-day festival that will support new classes for a special education program dealing with art is set to occur on Saturday, July 27, at Nitro City Park. The Wine on the River and Charity Art Auction is being held to draw attention to local artisans and kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
Portions of the proceeds will benefit local art classes that are geared for special need students at Nitro Elementary and Nitro High Schools.
"There is a lot of excellent art talent in the area and the auction will help showcase their skills,"said Kim Dunaway, the event's director. Gates open for the event at 1:30 p.m., with the wine tasting starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. The charity art auction will begin at 4 p.m.
Admission for the Wine Tasting will be $15 and may be purchased in advance by PayPal at sariverfest@gmail.com.
Putnam Family Resource Network meets July 12
WINFIELD — The Putnam Family Resource Network (PFRN) meets Friday, July 12, in Winfield at the EMS Building behind the PCS transportation building from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The RFRN works on issues affecting children and families and assists community groups to work together to identify and address local issues.
If you want additional information about the Putnam Family Resource Network or the meeting, contact Michele Bowles at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on Friday, July 12
WINFIELD — The Putnam Wellness Coalition, which focuses on substance abuse prevention efforts, will meet from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the EMS Building in Winfield (behind the Putnam County Schools transportation building).
The Putnam Wellness Coalition engages communities within Putnam County to eliminate substance abuse by creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment that informs, advocates and supports youth and adults. Everyone is welcome to attend.