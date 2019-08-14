Calvary Baptist outreach forum set for Aug. 24
HURRICANE - Calvary Baptist Church will host the Calvary Cares Community Outreach Forum at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. The church is located at 3653 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
The guest panel, which will include members of local government, law enforcement, EMS and teachers, will discuss current happenings in our area. This will be an open forum for questions so the community members can be properly informed about potential threats in the community.
Law enforcement officers will have examples of drugs and paraphernalia on hand so community members can be better informed as to what to look for in their neighborhoods. For more information, contact Calvary Baptist Church at 304-757-8829.
Classic car cruise-in set for Aug. 24
SCOTT DEPOT - Teays Valley Church of God is the site for a Classic Car Cruise-in from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Those interested in participating can bring and register their car for just $15 and should arrive at 9 a.m. for registration. The top three vote getters will receive special recognition. The event will also feature food trucks, inflatables for kids, and a free kids' clothing giveaway.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point near where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Enrolling for preschool
WINFIELD - Winfield United Methodist Preschool is now enrolling for the 2019/20 year. It is a loving, educational program offered for 3- and 4-year-olds. Contact Ms. Joyce at 304-543-1660 or the church office 304-586-3795 for more information.
Hurricane Civic Chorus to host open house
HURRICANE - The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Branita Holbrook-Bratka, is hosting an open house for potential new members beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church in Hurricane (2848 Putnam Ave.).
Music lovers ages 15 and older from all over the area (not just Hurricane) are welcome to join. No auditions are required.
For more information, email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Democratic Women's Luncheon Meeting
set for Aug. 17
HURRICANE - The Putnam County Democratic Women's Club will host a Luncheon Meeting at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, at First State Bank, 3754 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Cost is $12 per person for choice of box lunch. Bring a door prize.
RSVP and place lunch order by calling 304-727-1509 by Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Church to host Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University
HURRICANE - Almost 80% of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck. For those with credit cards, the average amount of debt is $16,425. Whether you're feeling overwhelmed by debt, want to get a better grip on how you spend your money, or simply want to save more for retirement, Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University will help you create a plan (and stick with it) so you can take control of your money.
The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant is hosting the nine-week class at the John Henson Senior Center in Hurricane (2800 Putnam Ave.) beginning Sunday, Sept. 8, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Childcare is available upon request, as are scholarship funds to help defray the cost of the class.
To register or for more information, contact Rob Laukoter, class coordinator, at 304-610-3054.
Church offers Tech
101 Workshop
HURRICANE - Cross of Grace Lutheran Church will host a Technology 101 Workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, where volunteers will attempt to answer questions on multiple subjects including: Windows 10; how to use iPhone and Android smart phones; how to setup an email account; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram; transferring photos from devices to DVD, and more.
Bring your tech, and volunteers will assist you with any questions that you may have. The church will also have laptops set up to be used as part of the workshop.
Cross of Grace is located at 30 Grace Drive, in Hurricane, at the bottom of the Walmart hill. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Summer Gardening Series on Saturdays
HURRICANE - The Putnam County WVU Extension Service continues its 2019 Summer Gardening Series. All classes will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturdays at Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane. For more information, call the WVU Extension Service Office in Putnam County at 304-586-0217.
Remaining scheduled speakers are:
n Aug. 17: Chuck Talbott, WVU Extension Service, "Introduction to the Putnam Master Gardener Program"
n Aug. 24: Nancy Hofmann, "Sub-Irrigated Planter Tubs"
n Sept. 7: Myra Simmons, Putnam County Master Gardener, "Landscaping with Perennials"
Food Truck Friday's continue through Sept.
HURRICANE - Food Truck Fridays continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday through September by the Main Street Gazebo in Hurricane.
Take a break from the office, or plan to meet up with friends to sample food from one or more of the area's most popular food trucks and sweet treat trucks.
Farmers Market open through October
HURRICANE - Putnam County Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through October in front of the Valley Park Conference Center.
All vendors are local, within a 100-mile radius, or from West Virginia. You'll find in-season produce, locally raised meat, farm fresh eggs, home baked goods, local honey, fresh flowers, berries, handmade jewelry and crafts, and so much more from local farmers and artisans. https://www.pfmwv.com/
Chair Yoga for those with limited mobility
SCOTT DEPOT - Want to work on your balance and increase your flexibility, but getting down on the floor is difficult? Try chair yoga! Thursdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot. Cost is a donation. Call Debbie Jones at 304-545-0203 for details.
Sobriety checkpoint on Aug. 22 on W.Va. 34
HURRICANE - The West Virginia State Police will have a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Aug. 22 on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman's Funeral Home in Hurricane.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the state police.
The focus of this checkpoint is DUI enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted with the police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The WVSP encourages the public to use the state police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
Beginner Yoga Series offered at Trinity Yoga
HURRICANE - Want to learn yoga from the ground up? Trinity Yoga in Hurricane offers a five-week Beginners Series. $60 for series. Classes meet once a week for one hour. Watch Facebook for details or call Trinity Yoga at 304-545-0203 to find out how to register.
Free yoga at Valley Park this Summer
HURRICANE - Bring a mat and enjoy yoga and nature at Valley Park at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Sponsored by Trinity Yoga, 304-545-0203.
Boy Scout Troop 36 meets at St. Timothy's
HURRICANE - Boy Scout Troop 36, based in Hurricane, invites area youth to come to a meeting and learn more about scouting. The troop stays active with camp outs, summer camp, games, food drives, community service projects and more. The troop meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at St. Timothy-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
For more information, call Dallas Hinchcliffe at 304-617-6908, or Steve Caldwell at 304-562-9233.
Addiction support group offered
SCOTT DEPOT - Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot is hosting an addiction support group ministry called "Made New Ministries." The group meets on Friday nights at 7 p.m. in the youth building on the east side of the church.
"We have to be part of the solution to the epidemic in our area," the church's pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt, said in a news release. "Addiction has led to brokenness and hopelessness which are both of great concern to God and us as His followers. Life is being stolen from people, and it isn't ok for us to sit back and watch people fall into destruction."
The group is led by someone who knows first-hand what the use of drugs and alcohol can do to a person's life. Leader Mike McCormick is now four-and-a-half years sober. He is living proof lives can be restored.
The church is located at 6979 Teays Valley Road, just east of exit 40 off I-64, up on the hill. For more information call 304-757-9222.