Treat YoSelf is set at Waves of Fun
HURRICANE — Treat YoSelf to Putnam County is planned for 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Waves of Fun at Valley Park, Hurricane.
The upscale luau event is a fundraiser for the Putnam Wellness Coalition. It will also honor the coalition's late director, Bill O'Dell.
During the event, you can "treat yoself" to:
— Sample delicious food from Fireside Grille and others
— Grab island-inspired signature mocktails and swag bags
— Dance to some live music and take a dip in the pool
— Get in on yard games and stand-up paddle boarding lessons.
— Have yourself pampered in the cabanas with a variety of table massages, chair massages, sugar scrubs and essential oils.
Tickets are $48, or $80 for two.
The luau is sponsored by the Putnam Wellness Coalition, Putnam County CVB, KingMaker Marketing Agency, Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, Fireside Grille & The Official Putnam County Parks & Recreation Commission.
Toyota-Special Olympics golf classic on Sept. 9
HURRICANE — The 22nd annual Toyota-Special Olympics West Virginia Golf Classic is set for 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane,.
Former LPGA Player of the Year, Lydia Ko, will be present at the tournament. All proceeds made from this event will do directly to Special Olympics of WV and the thousands of individuals with intellectual disabilities served by the program. A maximum of 34 foursomes are available and reservations will be take on a first-come, first-served basis and only with payment. For more information, call 304-345-9310. https://www.facebook.com/events/347619286161298/.
'Remembering 9/11' set at Putnam courthouse
WINFIELD — The American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield will be "Remembering 9/11" at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, on the front steps at the Putnam County Courthouse.
It will be a short program with retired E-9 Chief Master Sergeant David Boyes speaking along with Post 187 Honor Guard dong a rifle salute with Taps.
MCLD WV forming detachment in Hurricane
HURRICANE — The Marine Corps League Department of West Virginia is forming a new detachment in Hurricane.
An informational meeting is set for 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at Hurricane City Hall, 3255 Teays Valley Road.
How to join:
— Attend the Detachment meeting
— Fill out and sign the Marine Corps League membership application
— Show character of service with your DD-214 (discharge papers)
— Pay annual membership dues of $30
For more information, contact Fire Team Chairman Rick Shank at 304-633-1814 or via email at Hard-charger@suddenlink.net.
Food Truck Fridays to set up in downtown
HURRICANE — Food Truck Fridays have been such a hit this summer in downtown Hurricane, the city is going to test out a special evening edition.
Food trucks will set up near the gazebo downtown from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
Belknap Dough Company, Twisted Taco, Happy Belly Foods and Rocky's World have signed on for the evening event. There will be live music at the gazebo by Dale Harper and the Highlanders.
The event is organized by the City of Hurricane and sponsored by Putnam County Bank.
Forrest Burdette to host square dance lessons
HURRICANE — Square dance lessons will be offered from 7 until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning on Sept. 19, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. The first two classes, on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26, are free. Beginners are welcome.
All are invited for "Great fun, great exercise and good friends."
For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Harvest Festival set for Hurricane City Park
HURRICANE — Hurricane Harvest Festival is set for 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hurricane City Park.
Visitors will find vendors, crafts, chili cook-off, games, prizes, food, live entertainment and more fall fun.
For a vendor application, visit www.hurricanewv.com. Click "Things to Do," then "Events."
Enrolling students for Winfield United Methodist Preschool
WINFIELD — Winfield United Methodist Preschool is now enrolling for the 2019/20 year. It is a loving, educational program offered for 3- and 4-year-olds.
Contact Ms. Joyce at 304-543-1660 or the church office 304-586-3795 for more information.
Church to host Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University
HURRICANE — Almost 80% of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck. For those with credit cards, the average amount of debt is $16,425. Whether you're feeling overwhelmed by debt, want to get a better grip on how you spend your money, or simply want to save more for retirement, Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University will help you create a plan (and stick with it) so you can take control of your money.
The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant is hosting the nine-week class at the John Henson Senior Center in Hurricane (2800 Putnam Ave.) beginning Sunday, Sept. 8, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Childcare is available upon request, as are scholarship funds to help defray the cost of the class.
To register or for more information, contact Rob Laukoter, class coordinator, at 304-610-3054.
Summer Gardening Series comes to a close
HURRICANE — The Putnam County WVU Extension Service is concluding its 2019 Summer Gardening Series. The final class is from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane. Myra Simmons, Putnam County Master Gardener, will speak about "Landscaping with Perennials."
For more information, call the WVU Extension Service Office in Putnam County at 304-586-0217.
Food Truck Fridays continues in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Food Truck Fridays continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday through September by the Main Street Gazebo in Hurricane.
Take a break from the office, or plan to meet up with friends to sample food from one or more of the area's most popular food trucks and sweet treat trucks.
Farmers market open through October
HURRICANE — Putnam County Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through October in front of the Valley Park Conference Center.
All vendors are local, within a 100-mile radius, or from West Virginia. You'll find in-season produce, locally raised meat, farm fresh eggs, home baked goods, local honey, fresh flowers, berries, handmade jewelry and crafts, and so much more from local farmers and artisans. https://www.pfmwv.com/
Chair Yoga for those with limited mobility
SCOTT DEPOT — Want to work on your balance and increase your flexibility, but getting down on the floor is difficult? Try chair yoga! Thursdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot. Cost is a donation.
Call Debbie Jones at 304-545-0203 for details.
Trinity Yoga offers beginner yoga series
HURRICANE — Want to learn yoga from the ground up? Trinity Yoga in Hurricane offers a five-week Beginners Series. $60 for series. Classes meet once a week for one hour. Watch Facebook for details or call Trinity Yoga at 304-545-0203 to find out how to register.
Boy Scout Troop 36 now meets at St. Timothy's
HURRICANE — Boy Scout Troop 36, based in Hurricane, invites area youth to come to a meeting and learn more about scouting. The troop stays active with camp outs, summer camp, games, food drives, community service projects and more. The troop meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at St. Timothy-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
For more information, call Dallas Hinchcliffe at 304-617-6908, or Steve Caldwell at 304-562-9233.
Trinity Yoga offers Intimacy with God
HURRICANE — Intimacy with God through the practice of yoga is what Trinity Yoga is all about.
Located at 3465 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, Trinity Yoga offers mostly gentle and beginner's yoga classes for all ages that improve flexibility, improve sleep, and quiet the mind. All classes are gentle and great for beginners. Cost is $10 per class.
Check out the class schedule on Facebook (Trinity Yoga of West Virginia) or contact Debbie Jones, RYT, at 304-545-0203.
Addiction support group offered in Putnam County
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot is hosting an addiction support group ministry called "Made New Ministries." The group meets on Friday nights at 7 p.m. in the youth building on the east side of the church.
"We have to be part of the solution to the epidemic in our area," the church's pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt, said in a news release. "Addiction has led to brokenness and hopelessness which are both of great concern to God and us as His followers. Life is being stolen from people, and it isn't ok for us to sit back and watch people fall into destruction."
The group is led by someone who knows first-hand what the use of drugs and alcohol can do to a person's life. Leader Mike McCormick is now four-and-a-half years sober. He is living proof lives can be restored.
The church is located at 6979 Teays Valley Road, just east of exit 40 off I-64, up on the hill. For more information call 304-757-9222.
Putnam Union PSD to meet on first Wednesdays
TEAYS VALLEY — The 2017 Putnam Union PSD water meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the W.Va. 34 Fire Department.
Loved One's Support Group of Hurricane meets Tuesdays
HURRICANE — A new support group for family members affected by addiction will meet at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Hurricane Church of Christ in Hurricane, located on the hill just past the Hurricane Middle School.
According to a news release from the group, "Addiction is a family issue and will affect 8 to 10 other people. As we deal with the drug and alcohol addiction crisis there is no "one size fits all" method. Every individual is unique; therefore, the more we can learn the better chance we have of truly helping our loved one enter treatment and recovery."
The group will offer education, encouragement and support.
"We not only encourage family members and loved ones to attend, but also the community, so that we all can better understand how to approach this crisis," the group stated in the release.
For more information, contact Ed Covert at 304-206-1285.
Winfield Church of the Nazarene hosts food pantry
WINFIELD — On the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon, the Winfield Church of the Nazarene, 10822 Winfield Road, Winfield, hosts a food pantry and USDA commodities for those who qualify based on gross monthly income and household size.
Families that qualify may receive food once a month.
For more information, call the church at 304-586-2180.
In accordance with civil rights policy, the USDA prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation or marital or family status. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against by any USDA related activity should write to the USDA, Director: Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, D.C., 20250-9410.
Alzheimer's Support Group meets monthly at Broadmore
HURRICANE — Broadmore Assisted Living is hosting Alzheimer's Support Group meetings at 5 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Broadmore Assisted Living is located at 4000 Outlook Drive, Hurricane. There's a lot to learn and remember when faced with the challenges of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's and related dementias.
Led by the team at Broadmore Senior Living, monthly support group meetings are designed to educate, encourage and empower the family and friends of people living with memory loss due to dementia. You'll learn techniques for dealing with challenging behaviors, how to better navigate the practical daily needs of dementia, and much more. No cost to attend.
For more information call 304-757-4778 or email info@broadmore-teaysvalley.com.
Putnam food inspection reports available online
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Health Department is now posting food inspection reports online at the Putnam County Health Department website, http://pchd.wv.gov.
According to Nasandra Wright, director of environmental services, "Our goal is to educate the public and our permitted facilities. Posting our reports makes our system more transparent."
Rock & Gem Club invites new members
The Kanawha Rock & Gem Club invites new members and guests. Great for families, fun and educational. No major time commitment, monthly meeting on fourth Sunday. Like us on Facebook. For more information email polina215@frontier.com.
Community Cupboard continues service
HURRICANE — The Christian Community Cupboard continues its service to individuals and families living in Hurricane and surrounding Putnam County communities. The Cupboard distributes food and personal care items to those meeting U.S. Department of Agriculture criteria.
The Cupboard, located behind the Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church at 2843 Virginia Ave., Hurricane, is open from 10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday and Friday throughout the year. USDA food commodities are provided in accordance with federal law and USDA policy, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation or marital or family status.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write Regional Civil Rights Director, USDA/ FNS, 300 Corporate Boulevard, Robbinsville, NJ 08691- 1598, or to the USDA, Director of Civil Rights, Room 326-W Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410, or call 202-720-5964.
Al-Anon meetings offered at St. John's
SCOTT DEPOT — If you need someone to talk to or just to listen, you are invited to Al-Anon meetings at 8 p.m. Fridays at St. John's Methodist Church, 4013 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot. Meetings are in the lower part of the building. "Don't hesitate to attend because you feel you're a stranger; don't wait. You will find understanding, support and warmhearted people. Help is in Al-Anon," the group said in a statement. Call 304-757-7698.
Putnam Adult Learning Center is enrolling
HURRICANE — The Putnam Adult Learning Center is open for enrollment. Looking to improve your skills to obtain the new high school equivalency diploma for West Virginia? We can help. Call today to start working toward your future, 304-586-2411.
Writers' Group meets on third Thursdays
HURRICANE — A Writers' Group is meeting from 5-6:45 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane. The group is led by a published writer. Writers of all levels - whether previously published or aspiring to become published- are invited to this free group. Bring samples of your work for voluntary reading and group critique.