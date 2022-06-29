Free community dinner planned
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God invites the entire community to a free spaghetti dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.
Following the dinner, David Cain, world-class juggler, will present a free evening of entertainment. Cain has appeared on the “Today Show” and will appear on “America’s Got Talent” this summer.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step, in Scott Depot. To RSVP for the dinner and show, call 304-757-9222.
Fitness event set for park
HURRICANE — Fitness Friday: FairyTale Fitness is planned for 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 1 at Valley Park.
Putnam County librarians will lead a series of calisthenics and aerobic moves based on favorite fairy tales.
“Bring water and a sense of humor to the center courtyard at 10 a.m.,” the library communicated in a news release. “All ages are welcome!”
Every Friday in June and July, the library is encouraging patrons to get outside and try new ways of being fit in Putnam County, in partnership with West Virginia American Water.
Fourth of July events planned
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane presents its 4th of July Independence Day event on Monday, July 4.
The festivities will begin with a parade in downtown Hurricane at 2 p.m. Activities will then move to Hurricane City Park from 3-8 p.m., and will include a Farley’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Admission is free.
The evening will wrap up with fireworks set off from Water Tank Hill at 10 p.m. Go to https://www.hurricanewv.com/ to register for the parade or the hot dog eating contest.
Pantry open to parents monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be July 1.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions.
Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Learn to play bridge
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
Open gym sessions offered Saturdays
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.