WV Cupcake Festival Saturday
HURRICANE - The 6th annual WV Cupcake Festival is set for 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Putnam County Convention Center and surrounding grounds at Valley Park.
All proceeds raised through vendor fees, pageant fees, competition fees and donations will benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals/WVU Medicine Children's.
Events include the Cupcake Chase 5K, a pageant, amateur cupcake competitions, and thousands of cupcakes for sale.
For more
information, go to the
Facebook event page,
events/
848692595469287/
Bob Huggins to sign autographs
at Sports Fanz
HURRICANE - Future Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Bob Huggins is coming to Sports Fanz at 105 Liberty Square, Hurricane, from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, for a special autograph event to raise money for the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.
Autographs are $25 each and VIP Experiences and photo-ops are available. Fans can bring in their own items or purchase items from Sports Fanz, but must have an autograph ticket for each item you want signed. You do not need a ticket to attend only for the autographs and photo-ops.
Fifty VIP packages are available and include: First group in line; printed 8x10 photo-op of you and coach Huggins; special gift from Sports Fanz.
Tickets can be picked up in the store up to the day of the event. Mail order is available for those that cannot attend. Call for questions & details, 681-235-3124.
Meeting on how to become a foster parent
HURRICANE - Do you want to be a foster parent and don't know where to start? You are invited to an informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Putnam County Library located at 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
The one-hour meeting will be led by Jessica Harrison, one of Necco's home resource coordinators, and will include an overview of the process one goes through in order to be a foster parent.
The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information contact Necco at 304-733-0036.
Teays Valley Church hosts Classic Car Cruise
SCOTT DEPOT - Teays Valley Church of God is the site for a Classic Car Cruise-in from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Those interested in participating can bring and register their car for just $15 and should arrive at 9 a.m. for registration. The top three vote getters will receive special recognition. The event will also feature food trucks, inflatables for kids, and a free kids' clothing giveaway.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point near where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Calvary Cares outreach forum set for Aug. 24
HURRICANE - Calvary Baptist Church will host the Calvary Cares Community Outreach Forum at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. The church is located at 3653 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
The guest panel, which will include members of local government, law enforcement, EMS and teachers, will discuss current happenings in our area. This will be an open forum for questions so the community members can be properly informed about potential threats in the community.
Law enforcement officers will have examples of drugs and paraphernalia on hand so community members can be better informed as to what to look for in their neighborhoods.
For more information, contact Calvary Baptist Church at 304-757-8829.
Enroll for Winfield United Methodist Preschool
WINFIELD - Winfield United Methodist Preschool is now enrolling for the 2019-20 year. It is a loving, educational program offered for 3- and 4-year-olds.
Contact Ms. Joyce at 304-543-1660 or the church office 304-586-3795 for more information.
Church to host Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University
HURRICANE - Almost 80% of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck. For those with credit cards, the average amount of debt is $16,425. Whether you're feeling overwhelmed by debt, want to get a better grip on how you spend your money, or simply want to save more for retirement, Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University will help you create a plan (and stick with it) so you can take control of your money.
The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant is hosting the nine-week class at the John Henson Senior Center in Hurricane (2800 Putnam Ave.) beginning Sunday, Sept. 8, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Childcare is available upon request, as are scholarship funds to help defray the cost of the class.
To register or for more information, contact Rob Laukoter, class coordinator, at 304-610-3054.
Church offers Tech
101 Workshop
HURRICANE - Cross of Grace Lutheran Church will host a Technology 101 Workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, where volunteers will attempt to answer questions on multiple subjects including: Windows 10; how to use iPhone and Android smart phones; how to setup an email account; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram; transferring photos from devices to DVD, and more.
Bring your tech, and volunteers will assist you with any questions that you may have. The church will also have laptops set up to be used as part of the workshop.
Cross of Grace is located at 30 Grace Drive, in Hurricane, at the bottom of the Walmart hill. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Summer Gardening Series continues
HURRICANE - The Putnam County WVU Extension Service continues its 2019 Summer Gardening Series. All classes will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturdays at Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane. For more information, call the WVU Extension Service Office in Putnam County at 304-586-0217.
Remaining scheduled speakers are:
n Aug. 24: Nancy Hofmann, "Sub-Irrigated Planter Tubs"
n Sept. 7: Myra Simmons, Putnam County Master Gardener, "Landscaping with Perennials"
WVSP will have sobriety checkpoint on Aug. 22
HURRICANE - The West Virginia State Police will have a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Aug. 22 on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman's Funeral Home in Hurricane. An alternate checkpoint site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the state police.
The focus of this checkpoint is DUI enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted with the police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The WVSP encourages the public to use the state police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
Food Truck Fridays continues in September
HURRICANE - Food Truck Fridays continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday through September by the Main Street Gazebo in Hurricane. Take a break from the office, or plan to meet up with friends to sample food from one or more of the area's most popular food trucks and sweet treat trucks.
Putnam farmers market open through October
HURRICANE - Putnam County Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through October in front of the Valley Park Conference Center.
All vendors are local, within a 100-mile radius, or from West Virginia. You'll find in-season produce, locally raised meat, farm fresh eggs, home baked goods, local honey, fresh flowers, berries, handmade jewelry and crafts, and so much more from local farmers and artisans. https://www.pfmwv.com/.
Chair Yoga for those with limited mobility
SCOTT DEPOT - Want to work on your balance and increase your flexibility, but getting down on the floor is difficult? Try chair yoga! Thursdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot. Cost is a donation. Call Debbie Jones at 304-545-0203 for details.
Trinity Yoga offers Beginner Yoga Series
HURRICANE - Want to learn yoga from the ground up? Trinity Yoga in Hurricane offers a five-week Beginners Series. $60 for series. Classes meet once a week for one hour. Watch Facebook for details or call Trinity Yoga at 304-545-0203 to find out how to register.