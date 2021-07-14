Library hosts Outdoor Story Time
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Libraries will host Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 14.
Individual branches will have story time outside of their buildings, on a lawn or nearby shelter, while the main library will host story time in the courtyard area at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Branch story times are canceled if it is raining on a Tuesday. The Main Library will host virtual story times if their morning is rained out.
Saturday story times will remain virtual.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and physical distancing is required.
More cruise-ins shows planned
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s upcoming shows are planned for July 17; Aug. 21; Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.
For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.
Market and Movie Night set for July 22
HURRICANE — The next Night Market and Movie Night is set for 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Valley Park.
There will be live music, food and craft vendors, and a movie on the big screen at nightfall.
Dale Harper will perform the free concert. The movie will the “The Croods: The New Age.”
Next Baby Love Pantry will be July 16
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Friday, July 16.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Glowing fun run scheduled for July 17
HURRICANE — A Glow Worm 1980s-themed Glo-in-the-Dark Fun Run is set for 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at Hurricane City Park.
For updates and tickets, follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 295162195687700/.