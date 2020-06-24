REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
McCormick named to dean’s list at St. Vincent
LATROBE, Pa. — Elizabeth McCormick, a junior communication major from Hurricane, was named to the Spring Dean’s List at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
A total of 801 students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester, according to Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
Ohio University announces Spring 2020 graduates
ATHENS, Ohio — More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020. Students included:
n Erin Adkins of Alkol with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
n Trevor Starcher of Hurricane with Master of Sports Administration
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Canada, Ecuador, China, Ghana, India and Japan.
Fireworks stand hosted ribbon cutting June 22
SCOTT DEPOT — The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of TNT Fireworks Stand on Monday, June 22.
The stand is located at 302 Great Teays Blvd., Scott Depot.
Hurricane to host annual Independence Day Parade
HURRICANE — Hurricane will host its annual Independence Day Parade beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
The parade route will begin near Hurricane Middle School and end at First Baptist Church on Main Street.
Members of the Hurricane High School Class of 2020 will serve as grand marshals.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the city will not have its traditional July 4 activities in the park; however, there will be a large fireworks display after dusk.
Hurricane Sprayground now open to public
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Sprayground is now open to the public.
The splash park, located within Hurricane City Park, is free to Putnam County residents and $3 for all others.
For current hours or to book a private event, call 304-562-5896.
Underwater Egg Hunt has been postponed again until June 27
SCOTT DEPOT — Tri-County YMCA’s Underwater Egg Hunt 2020, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed again until June 27.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies. Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them. Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted.
The hunt will be divided into four time slots, with 60 participants allowed per time slot.
Register online at tri-countyymca.org.
The Tri-County YMCA is located at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
Food Truck Fridays have returned to Hurricane
HURRICANE — Hurricane’s popular Food Truck Fridays have returned.
Various food trucks will gather at the gazebo in downtown Hurricane from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., every Friday from June through September.
YMCA golf tournament rescheduled to July 31
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane. The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio.