Food Truck Friday Evening Edition is back
HURRICANE — The Food Truck Friday Evening Edition, back by popular demand, will bring some crowd favorite food vendors to Main Street in Hurricane from 4 until 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28.
Yoga fundraiser set for Aug. 29
HURRICANE — A Yoga in the park fundraiser has been planned to help with medical costs for Delaney Galvan, who is battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
The event is planned for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Valley Park.
Pilates Plus will donate all proceeds from this event to Delaney and her family. Bring your family and invite friends for a yoga practice full of gratitude for life and the ability to give to one of our own in need.
Song & Praise Service set for Aug. 30 at UMC
CROSS LANES — A Song & Praise Service with “The Builders” will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, at Fairview UMC.
The church is located at 5012 Pebble Drive, Cross Lanes.
For more information, follow the church on Facebook.
United Way of Central WV’s Day of Caring set
CHARLESTON — United Way of Central West Virginia’s 15th annual Day of Caring is set for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
With the theme of “United We Rise,” it will feature a combination of virtual and onsite projects. Register your team online at unitedwaycwv.org or contact Lisa Hudnall, Community Services Director, at 304-340-3521 for more information.
2020 GLAM Gala has been canceled
HURRICANE — The 2020 GLAM Gala, scheduled for Sept. 18 at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organized by the MOMS Club of Teays Valley, the “mom prom” event raises money for Mission West Virginia, which serves foster children.
“The GLAM Gala supports foster children in West Virginia through the vital work that Mission West Virginia does,” the club stated in a news release. “Unfortunately, the needs of foster children have not decreased due to COVID-19. We are happy to honor refund requests to anyone who would like to receive one. However, should you desire that your ticket amount be donated to Mission West Virginia, your generous donation would be greatly appreciated.”
If you would like to receive a refund, please send an email to teaysmomsinfo@gmail.com to officially request your refund.
Cross Lanes UMC hosts Baby Love Pantry on third Fridays
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Tour of Hurricane Bridge battlefield set for Oct. 24
HURRICANE — Author-historian Philip Hatfield, PhD, will host a tour of the March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The family friendly event is free. If COVID-19 precautions are still in effect, organizers will observe current guidelines.
Hatfield’s study of this battle has shown it was much larger than previously thought, and also had a key, but often overlooked, strategic importance for both armies. Be prepared to walk up to a half mile and dress for a wooded area outdoors.
Participants should park at Hurricane Town Elementary parking lot, where a shuttle service to the battlefield area will be provided.
Herd Rally event takes place virtually on Aug. 27
HUNTINGTON — The annual Herd Rally event will be virtual this year.
Herd fans are invited to participate by going to the Facebook event page, https://www.facebook.com/events/706453933420817, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.
There will be special appearances by Marco, the Marching Thunder, Marshall Athletics and more.
Look for chances to win exciting prizes leading up to the event by visiting the Facebook event page.
Crusie-in at Family Fun Day set for Sept. 19
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God and Jeffrey Gillenwater are hosting a Cruise-in at Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the church, located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot. The cruise-in will be in conjunction with the church’s Family Fun Day Community Carnival.
The cruise-in is open to cars, trucks and bikes — any classic car, custom build or late model car you wish to showcase. Entry is $15 per vehicle. Peoples Choices Prizes will be award for top three vehicles per popular vote. Each entrant is registered for door prize drawings as well. There will be alternating live music and DJ.
The Family Carnival will be running simultaneously inside the church, with inflatable play areas, games, food and beverages.
A children’s clothing giveaway will also be happening onsite.
Automotive vendor/sponsor spots are available for $50 donation and include space for product sales display table/booth. Auto dealers may contact the church about displaying a vehicle as well.
Putnam Deputy Sheriff’s planning car show Oct. 3
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced that it is planning its first car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Putnam County Courthouse, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield.
Entry is $10 per vehicle. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing, food booth and awards.
Proceeds will support the 2020 Christmas gift and clothing program for children and other activities of the sheriff’s association.