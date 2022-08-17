Night Market 2022 planned for Aug. 18
HURRICANE — Farmers Bank will present a free, family friendly event to celebrate the new school year.
Night Market 2022 is set for 7-10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Have fun with the Foam Party and grab some food from one of the local vendors. Then finish off the night with a viewing of Disney’s “Encanto!”
Ladies Night Out is set for this Friday
HURRICANE — Peyton & Peppy Boutique will host Ladies Night Out — Shopping, Sips & Sweets, and Swag, from 5 until 7 p.m. on Aug. 19.
The boutique is located at 2741 Main St., Hurricane.
Baby Love Pantry continues in August
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Aug. 19.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Food drive at Valley Park this Saturday
HURRICANE — Workout in the Park, a Backpack Buddies Food Drive event, is planned for 9 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Valley Park.
Presented by Revved Up Fitness, Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and Potential Plus Sports Performance.
Join the group workout and help feed hungry children in Putnam County.
Amazing Race set for Aug. 21 at Teays Valley church
TEAYS VALLEY — River Ridge Church of Teays Valley invites 6th through 12th-graders to join its Amazing Race from 6-9 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Amazing Race is a Valley-wide scavenger hunt where students will pair up with their small-group leaders and fight for the title of Amazing Race Champ.
“We’ll have Chick-fil-a ON A SUNDAY, Worship, and the most fun you can have at a church event!” the church wrote in an announcement.
Visit riverridge.org/amazingrace to register and learn more!
Back-to-School Bash is Aug. 21 at Camp Appalachia
SCOTT DEPOT — Church at the Depot will host a Back-to-School Bash from 12:30 until 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Camp Appalachia.
“We’re celebrating the end of summer with free food, games for all ages, and swimming!” the church wrote in an announcement. “There will be giveaways for a few lucky people and a dunk tank for a few unlucky people! We can’t wait to party with your family and friends to start the school year!”
For more details, follow the event on Facebook at
Putnam County Library to host a Pre-K Yay! event
TEAYS VALLEY — The Putnam County Library’s main branch in Teays Valley will host Pre-K Yay! from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Pre-K Yay! is a preschool readiness and information session for parents of 2-, 3-, and 4-year-olds who are getting ready to go to preschool, or just want to gather some information early.
Families will visit various stations throughout the library staffed by community partners to complete a checklist of skills (color identification, following directions, counting, etc), giving your child the confidence that they are ready for school. Meanwhile, parents are invited to ask questions and get the resources they need for preschool success.
Families with children as young as 2 are invited and encouraged to participate.
Cupcake festival at Valley Park planned Aug. 26-27
HURRICANE — The 2022 WV Cupcake Festival will sweeten up Valley Park on Aug. 26-27.
This year’s proceeds will benefit the Backpack Buddies of Putnam County and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
Events will include the Pupcake Pageant, Cupcake Chase 5K Run/Walk, Little Mr. and Miss Cupcake Pageant, along with cupcake contests for both professional and amateur bakers. Of course, there will also be plenty of cupcakes for sale.
Follow the cupcake event on Facebook at https://www. facebook.com/events/287070133529862/.