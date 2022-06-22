Veterans Outreach program set in Nitro
NITRO — The city of Nitro will host a Veterans Outreach program from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the West Sattes Community Center.
Representatives from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center and other local Veterans Organizations will be available to answer questions of any veteran. Information on programs and benefits available at the VAMC and within the community will be provided.
The community center is located at 234 Lee Ave., Valentine Circle, in Nitro.
Fitness Friday set in Valley Park on July 1
HURRICANE — Fitness Friday: FairyTale Fitness is planned for 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 1 at Valley Park.
Putnam County librarians will lead a series of calisthenics and aerobic moves based on favorite fairy tales.
“Bring water and a sense of humor to the center courtyard at 10 a.m.,” the library communicated in a news release. “All ages are welcome!”
Every Friday in June and July, the library is encouraging patrons to get outside and try new ways of being fit in Putnam County, in partnership with West Virginia American Water.
Parade, festivities set for 4th of July
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane presents its 4th of July Independence Day event on Monday, July 4.
The festivities will begin with a parade in downtown Hurricane at 2 p.m. Activities will then move to Hurricane City Park from 3-8 p.m., and will include a Farley’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Admission is free.
The evening will wrap up with fireworks set off from Water Tank Hill at 10 p.m. Go to https:// www.hurricanewv.com/ to register for the parade or the hot dog eating contest.
Golf tourney set for June 27 at Sleepy Hollow club
HURRICANE — Putnam County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Golf Tournament is set for Monday, June 27, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
Registration for a four-person team is $650 for members, $750 for non-members; $175 for a single player. Registration is now open for teams and sponsorships. Early registration is recommended for this popular event.
The format for golf tournament is a scramble. Registration is at promptly 9 a.m. and tee time is at 10 a.m. Participants receive an individual gift, breakfast and dinner. The day will conclude with dinner and awards reception. Golfers will also have a chance to win many luxury prizes, and everyone takes a door prize home. There will also be a chance to win a car provided by Mid-Way Ford for a hole-in-one.
The Chamber is accepting door prize donations. Donors will be acknowledged in the official tournament program.
For team registration, door prize donations and/or sponsorship opportunities, contact the Chamber at 304-757-6510 or email Chamber@putnamcounty.org.
Touch A Truck set for June 28 at Poca Library
POCA — The Poca Library will host Touch A Truck from 10-11 a.m. on June 28.
Featuring a fire truck, school bus, a bucket truck and more, the library invites youngsters you to climb aboard and see their favorite vehicles up close.
Park in the Poca Library parking lot and walk behind the library to the middle school parking lot for all the action.
Meeks Mountain Trails Hike set on June 24
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Library will host Fitness Friday: Meeks Mountain Trails Hike, from 10-11:30 a.m. on June 24. Participants should meet in the bottom parking lot at Hurricane City Park.
To be ready for a beginner or intermediate trail, organizers suggest you bring water, a snack, bug spray, a hat, and wear comfortable, loose clothing, including appropriate footwear.
While all ages are welcomed, some trails may be strenuous for younger or inexperienced hikers.
Every Friday in June and July, the library encourages you to get outside and try new ways of being fit in Putnam County, in partnership with West Virginia American Water.
For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/ 403237558335304/