Church-Wide Yard Sale set
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God will host a Church-Wide Yard Sale from 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6. The sale will proceed regardless of weather conditions, because the sale will be inside our church annex building. The sale will feature a large variety of items from the membership, as well as church friends.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Fitness campaign renews in March
NITRO, W.Va. — In a continued effort to assist citizens of Nitro and the surrounding areas to live healthier lifestyles, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Nitro will be restarting its Get Out and Move physical fitness campaign in March. A Community Walking Group at Ridenour Lake has been scheduled.
The Walking Group will be meeting at the parking lot below Shelter No. 4 on Saturday, March 6. The group will meet at 10 a.m. and will break off into various distance groups. Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to take part in the program. Guides will be provided for each walk and the program is free. All participants are asked to bring their own water. Again, social distancing practices will be followed during the hike, including face coverings when necessary.
YMCA hosts yearly event on March 13
HURRICANE — Tri-County YMCA will host its second annual Shamrock Shenanigans 5K from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at Valley Park, Hurricane.
The race begins at 10 a.m. Awards will be given for top finishers and top finishers in each age group.
Sleepy Hollow Golf Club will host the costume contest and after party, so get the green ready.
Registration is open at https://bit.ly/3hVHJS1. Packet pick up and race day registration begins at 9 a.m.
Valley Park hiring for seasonal positions
HURRICANE — Valley Park is hiring for several seasonal positions March-October. Jobs include Wave Pool staff, baseball concessions, park events, and Conference Center events.
Must be 16 or older to apply. Email bookevents@putnamcountyparks.com or call 304-562-0518.
Baby Love Pantry takes place monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.