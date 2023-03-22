Band concert set for March 31
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host the Kanawha Valley Community Band in a spring concert at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The evening will begin with dessert at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
“We look forward to bringing the community together to hear the sounds of spring from this talented group,” said the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Pancake breakfast, egg hunt in April
ELEANOR — The Town of Eleanor will host its annual pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8.
The free pancake breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. to noon in Room C of the Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department building (upstairs), 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
The Easter egg hunt will begin at noon, at Eleanor Town Park, adjacent to the fire station. Children 5 and younger can hunt for eggs in the baseball field, while children 6 and older can hunt for eggs in the space beside the basketball court.
Students who would like to volunteer to earn community service hours are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. Documentation for the service hours obtained will be provided at the event. For more information, contact Eleanor Mayor Cam Clendenin at 304-421-8894 or Teresa Harmon at 304-419-5393.
Family Movie Night set for March 26
HURRICANE — Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church will host Family Movie Night from 5-8 p.m. on March 26.
Families are invited to bring seats and watch “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch & the Wardrobe.”
The church will provide dinner.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 902058401130311/.
Tail and Trail set at Valley Park on March 30
HURRICANE — River Ridge Church of Teays Valley will host “Tail and Trail” from 6-9 p.m. on March 30 at Valley Park.
The church will take a fun spin on a traditional Easter egg event, and feature a 30-minute interactive stage show to get the kids excited and focused on Easter.
“We’ll share the true Tale of Easter from the stage, then break the kids into different age groups for a Trail Egg hunt,” the church stated.
Tale and Trail will accommodate kids from age 2 all the way through 5th grade.
Families should register at riverridge.tv/taleandtrail and are encouraged to share the link with friends.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 743754400648563/.
Easter Bazaar 2023 takes place on April 1
BUFFALO — Buffalo Nazarene will host Easter Bazaar 2023 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on April 1.
The Buffalo Church of the Nazarene Ladies Aid will be selling its famous homemade peanut butter, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut, and mint chocolate chip eggs as well as homemade suckers and candies this Easter season.
On Saturday, April 1, stop in for a carry-out lunch (hot dogs, potato salad, and macaroni salad) and shop in-house vendors: Designs by Linda, Reed’s Baskets, Twinkle Diamond Boutique, and homemade items by Tami Craig & Janet Hyre.
https://www.facebook.com/events/ 3356403577908399/
Easter egg hunt set at Pulse Winfield Church
WINFIELD — The Pulse Winfield Church will host an Easter egg hunt from 4-7 p.m. on April 1.
There will be 10,000 eggs and fun for all ages.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/755067539345158/.
Autism even set at Valley Park on April 1
HURRICANE — Light Up the Night for Autism is set for 7-8:30 p.m. on April 1 at Valley Park.
Meet at Shelter No. 4 to decorate a lantern with the provided markers, stickers and other items. Lanterns will be launched on the pond at 8 p.m.
The event celebrates the start of Autism Awareness Month.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1505757049949247/.
City of Nitro to host Easter egg hunt on April 8
NITRO — The City of Nitro will host an Easter egg hunt from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Nitro City Park.
Showcats show choir hosts lunch on April 15
NITRO — To support the Nitro High School Showcats show choir, a Princess & Pirate Lunch, featuring princess and pirate characters, will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Nitro High School.
Tickets are $15 each. They can be ordered at eventbrite.com; search princess-pirate- lunch-tickets.
PACE art exhibit set for March 23 in Teays Valley
TEAY VALLEY — The PACE Foundation Spring Art Exhibition is set for 3-6 p.m. on March 23 at The Garage in Teays Valley.
This art exhibition is free to attend. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.
Students may enter for free, and adults may enter up to two pieces for a fee of $25. Category prizes and best of show prize will be announced.
Putnam CREW Happy Hour will be from 5-7 p.m. as part of this event.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1242748709981759/.
Eleanor Library hosts trivia night event
ELEANOR — “Can You Outsmart the Librarians? Trivia Night!” is set for 6-7 p.m. on March 23 at the Eleanor Library.
You won’t want to miss this hysterical “after hours” trivia night featuring librarians from all over Putnam County. They definitely think they’re smarter than you and are ready to prove it. Compete against them or just watch the fun.
This program is part of Putnam County Library’s contribution to Tastes and Talents Month, brought to you by the Putnam County CVB. Check out their website at www.tastesandtalents.com.
Orders being taken for decorated Easter eggs
HURRICANE — The Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut, and peanut butter, dipped in milk or dark chocolate.
Each egg is hand decorated and costs $5.
The eggs will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Also on April 1, crafts, baked goods, hot dogs, and barbecues will be for sale at the church’s Spring Festival.
To place an order, call the church, 304-562-5903, or email orders to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject “Easter Eggs” by March 24.
For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
Vendors sought for Main Street Spring Festival
HURRICANE — Vendors are being solicited for the Main Street Spring Festival scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Main Street in Hurricane.
Sought are artisan, craft, farmers market and nonprofit organization vendors, with a limited number of spaces available for direct-sale companies. Spaces of 12 feet by 12 feet are $30.
To apply for vendor space, visit hurricanewv.com or call Hurricane City Hall at 304-562- 5896 for more information.
G.L.A.M. Gala charity event is set for April 21
HURRICANE — The G.L.A.M. Gala is an annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and a group of its volunteers (Moms on a Mission) to support foster children and foster families. The formal event brings together women 21 and older for a ladies’ night featuring dancing, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items.
The 2023 G.L.A.M Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. April 21 at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.
Tickets are available via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.