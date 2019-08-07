Democratic Women's Club to meet Aug. 17
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Democratic Women's Club will host a Luncheon Meeting at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, at First State Bank, 3754 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Cost is $12 per person for choice of box lunch. Bring a door prize.
RSVP and place lunch order by calling 304-727-1509 by Aug. 14.
Church to host financial classes
HURRICANE — Whether you're feeling overwhelmed by debt, want to get a better grip on how you spend your money, or simply want to save more for retirement, Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University will help you create a plan (and stick with it) so you can take control of your money.
The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant is hosting the nine-week class at the John Henson Senior Center in Hurricane (2800 Putnam Ave.) beginning Sunday, Sept. 8, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Childcare is available upon request, as are scholarship funds to help defray the cost of the class.
For more information, contact Rob Laukoter, class coordinator, at 304-610-3054.
Citywide Yard Sale is Saturday
HURRICANE — On Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or as long as they last), the United Methodist Women will be serving their "famous" hot dogs, barbecues, drinks, home baked goodies and candies in celebration of Hurricane's annual Citywide Yard Sale.
The church is located at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane (the main entrance is located on the Virginia Avenue side of the church). For directions to the church call, 304-562-5903 or www.forrestburdette.com.
Church offering technology workshop
HURRICANE — Cross of Grace Lutheran Church will host a Technology 101 Workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, where volunteers will attempt to answer questions on multiple subjects including: Windows 10; how to use iPhone and Android smart phones; how to setup an email account; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram; transferring photos from devices to DVD, and more.
Bring your tech, and volunteers will assist you with any questions that you may have. The church will also have laptops set up to be used as part of the workshop.
Cross of Grace is located at 30 Grace Drive, in Hurricane, at the bottom of the Walmart hill. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Summer gardening series classes continue
HURRICANE — The Putnam County WVU Extension Service announces the 2019 Summer Gardening Series. All classes will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturdays at Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
For more information, call the WVU Extension Service Office in Putnam County at 304-586-0217.
Remaining scheduled speakers are:
— Aug. 10: Kathy Talley, Putnam County Master Gardener, "Cooking with Herbs"
— Aug. 17: Chuck Talbott, WVU Extension Service, "Introduction to the Putnam Master Gardener Program"
— Aug. 24: Nancy Hofmann, "Sub-Irrigated Planter Tubs"
— Sept. 7: Myra Simmons, Putnam County Master Gardener, "Landscaping with Perennials"
Church offers spaces for Citywide Yard Sale
HURRICANE — Spaces are available for $10 each for residents, residing outside the city limits, to set up for the Annual Citywide Yard Sale at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Call 304-562-5903 to make a reservation.
On the sale day, the United Methodist Women will have the "famous" UMW hot dogs, barbecues, drinks, sweets and other items on sale inside the church. The official yard sale time will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but yard sale enthusiasts sometimes are out very early.
WVSP to have sobriety checkpoint on Aug. 22
HURRICANE — The West Virginia State Police will have a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Aug. 22 on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman's Funeral Home in Hurricane.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the state police.
The focus of this checkpoint is DUI enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted with the police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The WVSP encourages the public to use the state police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
Food Truck Fridays continue in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Food Truck Fridays continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday through September by the Main Street Gazebo in Hurricane. Take a break from the office, or plan to meet up with friends to sample food from one or more of the area's most popular food trucks and sweet treat trucks.
Putnam County Farmers Market open
HURRICANE — Putnam County Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through October in front of the Valley Park Conference Center.
All vendors are local, within a 100-mile radius, or from West Virginia. You'll find in-season produce, locally raised meat, farm fresh eggs, home baked goods, local honey, fresh flowers, berries, handmade jewelry and crafts, and so much more from local farmers and artisans. https://www.pfmwv.com.
Chair Yoga for those with limited mobility
SCOTT DEPOT — Want to work on your balance and increase your flexibility, but getting down on the floor is difficult? Try chair yoga! Thursdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot. Cost is a donation.
Call Debbie Jones at 304-545-0203 for details.
Beginner yoga series offered in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Want to learn yoga from the ground up? Trinity Yoga in Hurricane offers a five-week Beginners Series. $55 for series. Classes meet once a week for one hour. Watch Facebook for details or call Trinity Yoga at 304-545-0203 to find out how to register.
Free yoga at Valley Park this Summer
HURRICANE — Bring a mat and enjoy yoga and nature at Valley Park at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19. Sponsored by Trinity Yoga, 304-545-0203.