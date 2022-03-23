Battle Run set for March 26
SCOTT DEPOT — The Battle Run Obstacle Course Race is planned for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at 62 Camp Appalachia Way, Scott Depot.
This military themed obstacle course race is packed with challenges of terrain and obstacles designed and built by special forces veterans. This is a roughly two-mile trail run with a battlefield simulated experience. Compete solo or on a team of two, three or four people.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 650592512909036/
Area author hosts book signing
TEAYS VALLEY — As part of Tastes & Talents month in Putnam County, local Hurricane author and hopeless romantic Laura Boggess will be at the Main Library at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, to introduce her newest title, “Mildred’s Garden,” winner of the West Virginia Writer’s Competition for book-length prose. Stop in to hear Boggess speak, and to get your copy signed.
Kids entrepreneur workshop set
TEAYS VALLEY — An Entrepreneur Workshop for students in grades three through eight is planned for 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at the Main Branch of the Putnam County Library.
Inspired by the national Lemonade Day program, this workshop, co-hosted by the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and its Education Committee, will go to the lemonade stand and beyond with sample business plans, budgeting tools, and more.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 931650200853559/
Library to host area editor event
TEAYS VALLEY — As part of Career Week, the Putnam County Library will host Leann Ray, an editor for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at the Main Branch.
Ray also produces FlipSide, the only local publication created solely by teens in this area. Students are invited to learn more about how Ray got her start as a journalist, what it takes to make it, and learn more about how to get their work published in FlipSide.
Follow the even on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 332055342297064/
Podcaster program set for March 31
TEAYS VALLEY — A Career Week program called “Presenting: Podcasters,” is planned for 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the Main Branch of the Putnam County Library.
Join two local podcasters who have been at the mic for over three years to learn how they’ve captured the attention of their listeners each week, what goes on behind the scenes, and ask any questions you might have it if you want to get started in your own podcast.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 264709655846362/
Sensory Egg Hunt set for April 2
WINFIELD — CARES will host a Sensory Egg Hunt beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, at Bright Futures Learning Services in Winfield.
Egg hunters will be directed through sensory stations and zones for a fun egg hunting experience.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 235073412160457/
Developmental screenings for kids set
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Schools Developmental Screenings will be offered on Friday, April 8, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 ½ to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Poca High band banquet set for June 11
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.
Orders for decorated eggs being taken
HURRICANE — The Forrest Burdette United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut and the most favorite of all, peanut butter dipped in milk chocolate. Each egg is hand decorated.
Cost is $5 per egg. The eggs will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the church, located at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Also, on that day, crafts, baked “goodies,” hot dogs and barbeques will be on sale for the Spring Festival.
To place an order, call the church at 304-562-5903 or email your order to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject Easter Eggs, by March 31. For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
Bridge groups play at Redeemer Church
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
Vendors sought for spring festival
HURRICANE — Vendors are wanted for the Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, set for 1 until 5 p.m. on May 7.
A link to an online registration form can be found at www.hurricanewv.com.
Vendor spaces cost $30 each. This year’s festival theme is “Carnival.”
Food trucks must have prior permission to register.
For more information, contact Amanda Ramey at 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.
ZoneOut Sports hosting open gym sessions
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.