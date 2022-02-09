GLAM Gala charity event set for Feb. 11
HURRICANE — G.L.A.M. Gala, an annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and a group of their dedicated volunteers (Moms on a Mission), is set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at Valley Park.
G.L.A.M. stands for Generous Ladies on A Mission, because the ladies who plan and organize this glamorous ladies night out are passionate about supporting Mission WV in their efforts to help foster children and foster families.
The gala brings together GLAMorous women who are 21 and older for an ultimate ladies’ night out that combines fun with philanthropy. The formal event features dancing, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres and attendees have several chances to win amazing prizes by participating in raffles and a silent auction.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. There will be a cash/credit card bar offering beer and wine. Water, soda, tea, and coffee are complimentary.
Tickets are $80.
Funds raised from the Glam Gala will help Mission West Virginia fund special projects to provide educational opportunities, support and encouragement to youth who are in foster care.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/
180535927620808/
Farmers market event set for Feb. 11
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Farmers Market will host an Off-Season Pop-Up Market from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Area 34 in Hurricane.
Jewelry, crafts, coffee, fragrances and other Valentine’s gifts will be available.
Open gym sessions set at ZoneOut Sports
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.
Sponsors sought for 2022 event season
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is seeking sponsors for its 2022 event season. Options are available for annual sponsorships as well as individual event sponsorships.
For more information, email events@hurricanewv.com or call City Hall at 304-562-5896 and ask for Amanda.
Hurricane Little League registration open
HURRICANE — Registration is now open for the spring season of Hurricane Little League baseball and softball.
Families can register online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2044066. Click on “REGISTER” near the top right and follow the instructions. The last day to register is Friday, Feb. 25, by 9 p.m.
Fees for baseball: $65 T-ball, $85 Coach Pitch, $85 Minor Player Pitch, $85 Major Player Pitch
Fees for softball: All $85 — Minor Coach Pitch, Minor Player Pitch and Major Division.
There is a $20 discount for each sibling after paying for the first child.
Practices will begin in March and games will begin in April. Opening Day Festivities will be on Saturday, April 9.
The league will provide a team shirt and team hat for each player. Players will be responsible for baseball pants, belt, helmet, glove and USA-approved bat.
Follow Hurricane Little League on Facebook. Call Hurricane Little League President Bryan Escue at 304-376-9524 for more information.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Feb. 18.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive- thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Hurricane Civic Chorus invites members
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them this spring. The HCC meets every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Men and women 15 years of age and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or follow the chorus on Facebook.