Show choirs compete on Feb. 4
HURRICANE — The Hurricane show choirs will host their Championship competition on Saturday, Feb 4, at the high school.
Local choirs will be Poca, Herbert Hoover, Capital, Buffalo , and the Hurricane choirs. Several top-10 Ohio schools will also be competing, including Piqua, Solon, ETC and Teays Valley. In all, 14 choirs will perform.
All day, come-and-go tickets are $20. For a complete schedule, go to https://www.hurricaneshowchoirs.com/site-data/hsc-events/events/the-championship.
Cupcake Festival fundraiser on Jan. 28
HURRICANE — A WV Cupcake Festival BINGO to raise money for the festival will be from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Valley Park Conference Center.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 each if pre-purchased at this web addres: https://west-virginia-cupcake-festival-inc.ticketleap.com/west-virginia-cupcake-festival-bingo/;
Tickets will be $35 at the door with limited availability.
Tickets include one BINGO book for 20 games and 6 facings per game Additional BINGO books can be purchased for $10 (these can only be purchased in addition to your ticket). Daubbers will be available to purchase for $2 each
There will also be raffles, 50/50 and tips, and concessions will be available.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the West Virginia Cupcake Festival to help grow the festival and more events for all to enjoy while raising funds for local children’s charitable causes.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 509915867639641/
Little League registration through Feb. 28
NITRO — Online and in-person registration for the upcoming North Putnam Little League season is being accepted through Feb. 28.
Assessments will take place at Club Academy Sports in Nitro from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25.
More details are available on the North Putnam Little League Facebook page or by emailing northputnamlittleleague@gmail.com.
FRN meets with local coalition
HURRICANE — The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area.
The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square.
The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston.
The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department.
For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Registration open for Pre-K
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Schools Collaborative Pre-K Program has opened registration for its free 4-year-old Pre-K Program.
Parents/guardians can register their children by visiting www.putnamschools.com and selecting the “Menu” tab, “Parents,” “PreK,” and then clicking the “Sign-Up” button to begin the registration process by filling out the questionnaire.
If internet access is unavailable, parents/guardians can call Putnam County Schools at 304-586-0500, ext. 1133, ext. 1178 or ext. 1122 for assistance. Children must reside in Putnam County and turn 4 years old before July 1, 2023, to be eligible.
Give Kids a Smile Day on Feb. 3
WINFIELD — The 2023 Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 176 Valley St. in Winfield.
The annual event offers free teeth cleanings, examinations, X-rays, some restorations, and referrals to children who live in the Kanawha Valley. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to www.capitalcitygkas.com, call 681-945-1166, or email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com.
Hurricane Crush Run set for Feb. 4
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Crush Run presented by Little Caesars is set for Feb. 4 at the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane City Park.
Participants can choose between the Crush Run Trail 10-miler, 5K run or hike, and Kids Run. All proceeds go to support further development and maintenance of Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance.
Snowball softball tourney on Feb. 4-5
HURRICANE — The inaugural Winter Walk-Off Snowball Softball Tournament is planned for Feb. 4-5 at Valley Park, Hurricane.
The military and first responders bracket will be on Feb. 4, followed by the open bracket on Feb. 5.
Cost to enter is $200 per team, with a minimum of 10 players and maximum of 15 players.
Concessions will be available for purchase.
This is a charitable event and proceeds will benefit Valley Park to help fund events, equipment and updates to the park.
Email rita@putnamcountyparks.com for an entry form to sign your team up. Follow the event and read general rules on Facebook at
Bingo at Eleanor fire station
ELEANOR — Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Free open gym at ZoneOut
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is paying for free open gym time on Saturdays now through the end of March 2023 at ZoneOut Sports (located on Morris Court, just off Main Street in Hurricane).
The open gym time, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, is for first- through fifth-graders who live in Putnam County.
Tickets available for Boatfest
HURRICANE — Tickets are on sale now for Boatfest, West Virginia’s premiere retro computing event, which is set for June 23-25 in the Copper Room above O’Connolly’s Irish Pub in Hurricane.
More than 20 vintage computers and consoles — including Atari, Apple, Commodore, Nintendo, and Sega — will be set up, as well as trivia contests, high score competitions, and more.
Because of capacity, a limited number of tickets are available.
Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com by searching for “Boatfest 2023” in Hurricane, West Virginia.