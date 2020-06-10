REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald- dispatch.com.
Hurricane Sprayground set to open June 15
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Sprayground will open to the public on Monday, June 15.
The splash park, located within Hurricane City Park, is free to Putnam County residents and $3 for all others.
For current hours or to book a private event, call 304-562-5896.
Marshall Health hots Diabetes Support Group
SCOTT DEPOT — Marshall Health Teays Valley, located at 300 Corporate Center Drive Scott Depot, will host a Diabetes Support Group from 4 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
Nurse Practitioner Emily Hankins, APRN, will discuss the benefits of yoga practice for diabetes. Light refreshments provided.
The group is free and open to all. For more information, contact Amy Zimmerman, RN, CDE, at 304-691-1660 or zimmermana@marshall.edu.
Church hosts craft, vendor event on June 20
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will welcome 40 vendors to an outdoor Craft and Vendor event from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. Local artists and business persons will be selling goods, and concessions will be available for purchase as well.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Food Truck Fridays returns to Hurricane through September
HURRICANE — Hurricane’s popular Food Truck Fridays have returned.
Various food trucks will gather at the gazebo in downtown Hurricane from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., every Friday from June through September.
Free Family Music and Drive-In Movie Night set for June 13
ST. ALBANS — St. Albans WV Parks and Recreation Department will host a Free Family Music and Drive-In Movie Night from 6 until 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Roadside Park, located off of US 60 in St. Albans.
Two bands will play at the lower end stage starting at 6 p.m. with music.
At dark, around 9 p.m., the movie “Doolittle” will begin.
Mmm Tropical Sno will be there with cold treats for purchase.
Organizers ask everyone to use social distancing at this event.
Viewers can watch the movie from their vehicles, or bring lawn chairs to sit next to their vehicles.
Independence Day Parade set in Hurricane on July 4
HURRICANE — Hurricane will host its annual Independence Day Parade beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
The parade route will begin near Hurricane Middle School and end at First Baptist Church on Main Street.
Members of the Hurricane High School Class of 2020 will serve as grand marshals.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the city will not have its traditional July 4 activities in the park; however, there will be a large fireworks display after dusk.
Tri-County YMCA hosts Golf Tournament on July 31
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane.
The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio.
Underwater Egg Hunt has been postponed until June 27
SCOTT DEPOT — Tri-County YMCA’s Underwater Egg Hunt 2020, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed again until June 27.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies. Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them. Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted.The hunt will be divided into four time slots, with 60 participants allowed per time slot.
Register online at tri-countyymca.org.The Tri-County YMCA is located at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.