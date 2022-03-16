School screenings for kids offered
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Schools Developmental Screenings will be offered on Friday, April 8, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 ½ to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Poca High banquet set for June 11
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.
Church hosting free math review
SCOTT DEPOT — In preparation for the next ACT test, Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free math review from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 19.
The class will be led by a certified math teacher. To register your student, call 304-757-9222. Space is limited.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Orders being taken for decorated eggs
HURRICANE — The Forrest Burdette United Methodist Women are taking orders for decorated Easter eggs, available in vanilla, coconut, cherry nut, maple nut and the most favorite of all, peanut butter dipped in milk chocolate. Each egg is hand decorated.
Cost is $5 per egg. The eggs will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the church, located at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Also, on that day, crafts, baked “goodies,” hot dogs and barbeques will be on sale for the Spring Festival.
To place an order, call the church at 304-562-5903 or email your order to office@forrestburdette.com with the subject Easter Eggs, by March 31. For directions to the church office, call 304-562-5903 or go to www.forrestburdette.com.
Bridge group seeks players and subs
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
Vendors sought for Spring Festival
HURRICANE — Vendors are wanted for the Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, set for 1 until 5 p.m. on May 7.
A link to an online registration form can be found at www.hurricanewv.com.
Vendor spaces cost $30 each. This year’s festival theme is “Carnival.”
Food trucks must have prior permission to register.
For more information, contact Amanda Ramey at 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.
Muddy Mutt 15K set for March 19
HURRICANE — The Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K to benefit the Hurricane Police Department K9 Unit is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, beginning at Hurricane City Park.
Packet pickup is from 7-8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the park’s big red barn. All race participants can pick up their packets at that time. After 8:30, packets will be available at the starting line in the back of the bowl. There will be signs directing you to the start line.
Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd overall for both male and female, as well as top male and female in each age group.
Every runner will get a shirt with the Muddy Mutt logo on it as well as a finisher award for all who cross the finish line.
This event is dog friendly and dog participation is strongly encouraged. All registered dogs will receive a frisbee as part of the Dog Swag Bag.
Race sponsorships are available and race-day volunteers are still needed; contact the race director at MMMM15KRD@gmail.com.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/695391554761270/.
ZoneOut Sports hosts free gym sessions
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be March 18.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.