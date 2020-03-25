TVPC to host Easter Egg Hunt on April 4
HURRICANE — Easter eggs everywhere — please come help find them! Teays Valley Presbyterian Church will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4. All area children, ages 2-12 are encouraged to bring a basket and join in the fun. This will be an “allergy friendly” event and special treat bags will be available for children with food allergies.
The hunt will go on rain or shine. Visit the church on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Underwater Egg Hunt 2020 rescheduled to April 25
SCOTT DEPOT — The Tri-County YMCA has rescheduled its Underwater Egg Hunt 2020 to Saturday, April 25, at the aquatic center at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies. Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them. Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted.
The event can accommodate 60 participants per times slot, which are 1-2:30 p.m.; 3-430 p.m., 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Register at http://bit.ly/2FbnxsW.
‘Day of Darkness’ Good Friday Concert in Scott Depot
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will share a service of music, dance and other creative worship elements to present their annual Tenebrae concert entitled “Day of Darkness” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10. The musical and dramatic event will focus solely on the crucifixion of Christ.
“Easter is such a day of celebration that often the suffering of Christ is overlooked or minimized. We want to dedicate a whole evening to the passion of Christ so that the celebration of the Resurrection is even more joyous,” commented the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt. “We don’t know yet if the event will be shared with a live audience or will only be done online only, but the service will be presented as planned.”
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step, off Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot.