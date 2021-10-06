Color Run 5K set for Oct. 16
HURRICANE — The West Teays Elementary PTO presents its first-ever Color Run 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Valley Park, Hurricane.
Ninety percent of the net proceeds from this event will go toward student enrichment and academic programs that help support programs such as Accelerated Reader, Art Fair, First in Math, and Brain Pop. Ten percent of the money raised will go toward discretionary funds.
Octoberfest is set for Oct. 16
BUFFALO — The 33rd annual Buffalo Octoberfest is set for 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 76 Shoppers Circle, Buffalo.
Admission is free. There will be music, food, crafts, antiques, a flea market, living history reenactors and butter making, along with free pony rides, free petting zoo and free inflatables for kids.
Crafters, vendors and businesses can use this opportunity to sell and promote themselves. Vendor and booth spaces are $10 each.
Call 304-937-2747 to sign up for booth space.
Boo Drive-Thru set in Scott Depot
SCOTT DEPOT — Tri-County YMCA will host its second annual Boo Drive-Thru from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
The YMCA and many community partners will offer this drive-thru trunk-or-treat event, and will collect food for the Hurricane Food Bank at the same time.
Local businesses, medical offices, church groups or other community organizations are invited to participate. Register to treat at https://bit.ly/38B4h6I.
Hurricane offers trick-or-treat event
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane offers Main Street Trick or Treat from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Main Street will be closed to traffic between A-Z storage and the fire department for a fun, safe, street-party type of experience.
Wingate by Wyndham is the major sponsor for the event.
Spookyville event set at Valley Park
HURRICANE — Putnam County Parks and Recreation will host its first Spookyville event at Valley Park on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5 until 9 p.m. each day.
This event is one for the whole family with trick or treat, vendors, games, bounce houses, movies, live entertainment and more.
Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children, and tickets can be purchased at https://putnam-county-parks.ticketleap.com.
There will also be a Spookyville 5K Costume Run and Walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. All ages are welcome to register. Costumes are encouraged. The 5K is made possible by the Putnam Wellness Coalition and The Human Resource Development Foundation and Old Colony Realty. Cost is $25 per individual, and $75 for families. Get tickets at https://putnam-county-parks.ticketleap.com.
Mom’s to be register for Future 4-Her
WINFIELD — Moms-to-be who are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October could have their new bundle of joy honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-Her.
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 3-9, will shower the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 3 with gifts.
This will mark the 30th year of recognizing a “Future 4-Her.” To be eligible, the “October Baby” must be pre-registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by Oct. 31. The baby and family must reside in Putnam county and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-Hers.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Friday, Oct. 15.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot. For more information, call 304-415-3194.