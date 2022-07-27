Manley to appear at Putnam library
POCA — The Poca branch of the Putnam County Library will host an author meet and greet with Katherine Manley from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.
The author grew up in poverty in the West Virginia coalfields, caring for her disabled father and siblings with ingenuity. Learn more of her struggles and triumphs. Books will be available for purchase.
Fitness Friday is set at Bridge Park
HURRICANE — Fitness Friday: Obstacle Course at Hurricane Bridge Park is set for 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 29.
The last Fitness Friday of the season, sponsored by the Putnam County Library and West Virginia American Water, will test your skills with an obstacle course at the newest park in the area, the Hurricane Bridge Park (on Midland Trail as you go out of town, on the right, just across from Hurricane Church of Christ). All ages are welcome.
Valley Park to host alfresco even
HURRICANE — Enjoy an alfresco evening of theatre as the Rustic Mechanicals bring their Sweet Smoke of Rhetoric Tour with a public performance of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” to Valley Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The performance is free. Bring a chair or blanket.
Follow the event on Facebook.
Women’s conference planned for Aug. 11
BUFFALO — The 2022 Women’s Conference is set for 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, Inc.
This event — sponsored annually by the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and the Putnam Chamber Network of Women (NOW) — focuses on being a woman in business. Speaker topics include leadership, business development and mentorship.
This conference is highly recommended for social networking potential, education, corporate sponsorship opportunities and business promotion.
Follow the event on Facebook.
Second-Friday Gospel Sing set for Aug. 12
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12.
The featured group will be Sincere Revival Quartet, from southeast Ohio.
Additional singers will include soloist Rick Towe from Point Pleasant, and David & Sheila Bowen from Spencer, West Virginia.
The church’s staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, will follow the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Winfield band boosters to host rummage sale
WINFIELD — Winfield High School Band Boosters will host a huge rummage sale from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the high school.
All the band families have come together, cleaned out their houses, and are ready to raise some money for the band. Lots of items will be available, including household items, furniture, clothes, shoes, collectibles and more.
Baby Love Pantry planned at Cross Lanes church
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Aug. 5.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Golf tourney coming to Sleepy Hollow on Aug. 15
HURRICANE — Sleepy Hollow Golf Club will host the Camp Appalachia Golf Tournament from 9 a.m. until noon on Aug. 15.
This will be a fun day of golf, food, contests, prizes more.
Register online at Camp- Appalachia.org.
Mountain bike race planned for Aug. 6
BUFFALO — The Gritt’s Farm Mountain Bike Race — part of the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail Race and Ride Series — is set for Aug. 6.
The 5K will include a timed grass and gravel race for all ages, plus a free strider race for ages 1-5.
Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 4
Register at runsignup.com.
The race is sponsored by the Putnam, Mason and Nitro convention and visitors bureaus and APTiming.
Card players sought at Redeemer Church
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
Free open gym sessions are planned in Hurricane
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.