REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Church offers Financial Peace University class
HURRICANE — For those who are struggling financially as a result of the economic slowdown, the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant is offering a virtual Financial Peace University class.
FPU offers a step-by-step program to help you take control of your money and get out of debt.
The class runs 9 weeks, beginning with the first online group discussion on Tuesday, May 12, 6:30 p.m. (participants watch the lessons on their own beforehand).
Register for the class at http://www.fpu.com/1117779 (there is a fee for the class). For questions, call 304-610-3054.
Fire & Rescue Carnival set for June 9-13
HURRICANE — Hurricane Fire & Rescue’s annual Carnival is set for June 9-13 at Hurricane High School.
The rides and games will be provided by Gambill Amusements.
More details will be released as the event nears.
Craft and vendor fair scheduled for May 23
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a large vendor and craft fair from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at the church, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot.
Come shop for $5 bling. There will be a large variety of other local crafters and vendors.
This event is helping the Youth at TVCOG go to the International Youth Convention in Orlando, Florida.
Mouintaineer Reese Donahue to sign autographs on May 9
HURRICANE — WVU Mountaineer Reese Donahue will sign autographs at Sports Fanz, 105 Liberty Square, Hurricane, from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. The even is hosted by Sports Fanz and the Putnam County CVB.
If you cannot attend, Sports Fanz will get your items signed for you. Call 681-235-3124. Tickets at shop.sportsfanzwv.com.
YMCA Underwater Egg Hunt rescueduled to May 30
SCOTT DEPOT — Tri-County YMCA’s Underwater Egg Hunt 2020, originally scheduled for April, has been moved to May 30.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies. Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them. Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted.
The hunt will be divided into four time slots, with 60 participants allowed per time slot. Register online at tri-countyymca.org.
The Tri-County YMCA is located at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
YMCA golf tournament has been rescheduled to July 31
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane. The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio.