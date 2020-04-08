REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
‘Day of Darkness’ Good Friday Concert on April 10
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will share a service of music, dance and other creative worship elements to present their annual Tenebrae concert entitled “Day of Darkness” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 10. The musical and dramatic event will focus solely on the crucifixion of Christ.
“Easter is such a day of celebration that often the suffering of Christ is overlooked or minimized. We want to dedicate a whole evening to the passion of Christ so that the celebration of the Resurrection is even more joyous,” commented the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt. “We don’t know yet if the event will be shared with a live audience or will only be done online only, but the service will be presented as planned.”
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step, off Teays Valley Rd in Scott Depot.
Underwater Egg Hunt 2020 rescheduled
SCOTT DEPOT — The Tri-County YMCA has rescheduled its Underwater Egg Hunt 2020 to Saturday, April 25, at the aquatic center at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies. Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them. Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted.
The event can accommodate 60 participants per times slot, which are 1-2:30 p.m.; 3-430 p.m., 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
Register at http://bit.ly/2FbnxsW.
Main Street Spring Festival canceled
HURRICANE — The Main Street Spring Festival, originally planned for Saturday, May 2, in downtown Hurricane, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy Kids Day 2020 is set for April 25
SCOTT DEPOT — Tri-County Y’s Healthy Kids Day 2020 is set for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 25 at the YMCA, 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
There will be a rock wall, face painting, and community partners to help kids stay on a healthy track. Lots of activities and prizes.
Golf Tournament set for May 15 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
HURRICANE — The 26th annual Golf Tournament, hosted by Tri-County YMCA, is planned for 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane. Join us for a gorgeous day on the green followed by spring’s biggest party on the patio. We’re ready to celebrate 26 years of golf! Join us for the fun & sun. Sponsorships available.
WVU Mountaineer Reese Donahue to sign autographs
HURRICANE — WVU Mountaineer Reese Donahue will sign autographs at Sports Fanz, 105 Liberty Square, Hurricane, from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.
The even is hosted by Sports Fanz and the Putnam County CVB.
If you cannot attend, Sports Fanz will get your items signed for you. For questions and prices, call 681-235-3124. Tickets at shop.sportsfanzwv.com.
Winfield High Band Boosters to host rummage sale
WINFIELD — Winfield High School Band Boosters will host a rummage sale from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at the high school.
There will be items for sale from 50-plus families. Clothing, furniture, baby items, toys, household goods and more.
All proceeds will go to purchase new uniforms and instruments for the band.
Teays Valley Church of God to host vendor, craft fair
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a large vendor and craft fair from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at the church, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot.
Come shop for $5 bling. There will be a large variety of other local crafters and vendors. This event is helping the Youth at TVCOG go to the International Youth Convention in Orlando, Florida.
Hurricane Fire & Rescue’s carnival set for June 9-13
HURRICANE — Hurricane Fire & Rescue’s Annual Carnival is set for June 9-13 at Hurricane High School.
The rides and games will be provided by Gambill Amusements.
More details will be released as the event nears.