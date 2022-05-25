Memorial Day ceremonies set
WINFIELD — American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 of Winfield will host three Memorial Day ceremonies on May 30. Here is information about each ceremony:
The first will begin at 10 a.m. at the Putnam County War Memorial beside the Winfield bridge in Winfield
The second will begin at 11:45 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Hurricane
The third will begin at 2 p.m. at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Red House
Shelter animal adoption event set
RED HOUSE — Putnam County Animal Relief Center will host a “No Flea Market” and adoption event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 11 at the shelter, located at 12908 Charleston Road, Red House.
Vendors and crafters are welcome to rent 10x10 vendor spots for $25, with all of the proceeds going directly to provide additional bonding areas and fencing for shelter animals to play outside. Come and sell some unwanted items and have fun shopping, all while helping homeless pets.
The shelter will also be accepting new or gently used (non-clothing) items for donation to be sold the day of the flea market. Items will only be accepted the day prior to the sale. All proceeds from donated item sales will be used to sponsor the adoption fee of current shelter animals.
In addition to vendor sales and adoptions, there will also be a hot dog and bake sale and a “Big Dog” 50/50 Raffle.
For more information, to reserve a vendor space, or inquire about donating items for the sale, contact Tara at 304-545-7717 or email Postalbarbie@yahoo.com for a vendor application. May 28 is the application and payment deadline for sales spaces.
Hurricane 100K run set for May 28
HURRICANE — The Hurricane 100K Course Preview and Group Training Run Presented by Little Caesars is scheduled for 7-11 a.m. on May 28 at Meeks Mountain Trails at Hurricane City Park.
Come and check out the 10-plus-mile looped course for the Hurricane 100K and run with local folks who know the trails. The course will be flagged and easy to follow. After the run, enjoy pizza from Little Caesars and have a Q&A for those who are new to long-distance running. You’ll see the layout of the central command and support center, crew area, and talk all things ultra.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1122556498519384/.
Patriotic Memorial Day Service set for May 29
BUFFALO — Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in the Buffalo Historic Square on Route 62, Buffalo, will have a special Patriotic Memorial Service at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday Morning, May 29.
“We will be remembering those who served in our military and are no longer with us,” the church stated in a news release. “We encourage everyone to bring a photograph of a military person who has passed away to display during the service in their honor. Children will be leading us in our pledges, patriotic hymn singing, our Sunday Morning choir will be sharing, along with the pastor’s message and other special moments. Come join us as we thank the Lord for our brave men and women who served our nation.”
For more information, call Pastor Mark at 304-932-3147.
Cycling tour set for June 11 in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT — The Bridge to Bridge Metric Century & Half Century Cycling Tour is set to start at 9 a.m. on June 11 on Main Street in Point Pleasant.
Cyclists will enjoy river bottom farm land and historic homes along this 62-mile tour between Point Pleasant and Winfield.
The 100K tour will run from Main Street Point Pleasant to the Winfield Bridge and back along 817 (formerly US 35)
The 50K will go from Main Street Point Pleasant to Farm Fresh Favorites in Southside, West Virginia, and back.
There will also be a 6-mile Family Ride.
Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Nitro/RiverstoRidgesRaceandRide. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1116394302452284/
Mark Wood Fun Show set for June 14
HURRICANE — The Mark Wood Fun Show returns with his signature brand of wacky magic and silly games, showing children that there are “Oceans of Possibilities” to be explored through reading.
Two Silly Seas Adventures shows are scheduled on June 14:
10 a.m. in the courtyard at Valley Park, Hurricane
2 p.m. at the shelter beside the Buffalo Library, Buffalo
Follow the events on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 973098293384831/.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be June 3.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
First-responder meet and greet set for June 9
HURRICANE — A first-responder meet and greet — a sensory-friendly autism event — is planned for 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at the Hurricane Fire Department on Main Street in Hurricane.
The purpose of the event is to help children with autism learn to interact with first responders, and to help first responders understand autism so they can respond effectively and safely to emergencies involving individuals on the spectrum.
Poca High Alumni Banquet and Dance on June 11
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.