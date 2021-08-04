Back to School Blast set for Aug. 13
ELEANOR — Putnam County Schools Title I Program will host its annual Back to School Blast (B2SB) from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at Putnam Career & Technical Center.
The B2SB will be a drive-through event. Families and students will remain in their vehicles and backpacks will be distributed to them directly.
This event is for Putnam County students only. Additionally, please note that students will need to be present to receive their backpacks and supplies.
For more information, call Putnam County Schools at 304-586-0500, ext. 1122 or ext. 1133.
Family Fun Day takes place Aug. 14
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host its annual “Family Fun Day” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The event will feature a kids’ clothing and school supply giveaway for elementary kids, a classic car cruise-in, inflatables for kids, face painting, a petting zoo, food trucks and more.
“We’re prepared for over 1,000 people to join us,” the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt, said in a news release. “We are excited to bring our community together for some family-friendly fun.”
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet. For more information, call 304-757-9222.
WV Cupcake Festival set from Aug. 27-28
HURRICANE — The WV Cupcake Festival will sweeten things up at Valley Park, Hurricane, on Aug. 27-28.
Events include Cupcake Classic Cruise-In; Pupcake Pageant; kid’s carnival games; food trucks and vendors; pageant; 5K run; cupcake competition and more. Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 864804593933470/.
Gospel Concert takes place Aug. 13
HURRICANE — Hurricane First Church of God’s next Second-Friday Gospel Concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 13.
The featured group is a trio from Point Pleasant called “Covered By Love.” Additional singers will include soloists Sister Wanda Cooper from Alum Creek and Brother Jimmy McKnight from Institute. The church’s concert musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
Traditional church hymns and southern gospel music are featured.
There will be a time of fellowship, with refreshments and food, after the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Stop by for ‘good eats’ near Citywide Yard Sale
HURRICANE — If you work up an appetite while shopping the Hurricane Citywide Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 14, stop by Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, between 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., where the United Methodist Women will be serving their “famous” hot dogs, drinks, home baked “goodies” and “candies” in celebration of Hurricane’s Annual Citywide Yard Sale.
The church will also have spaces available on the Virginia Avenue church parking lot for $10 per space (first-come, first-served). Call the church office at 304-562-5903 to reserve a space.
The church’s main entrance is located on the Virginia Avenue side of the church. Stop by for “good eats” in a cool environment. For directions to the church call, 304-562-5903 or check the web site, www.forrestburdette.com.
Art in the Park – Bird Houses set for Aug. 6
HURRICANE — Art in the Park — Bird Houses is set for 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at Valley Park, Hurricane.
This is part of the summer art series, in which participants are completing projects to be displayed in the park such as garden pavers, fairy stakes, murals, fairy gardens and more. Great for all ages, and alternate projects will be provided for young children.
Tickets are $5 per participant to help with the cost of supplies.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/843930926208782/
Redeemer Church hosts VBS from Aug. 9-13
HURRICANE — Redeemer Church will host a VBS titled “The Race is On!” from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 9-13. Ages 4-12 are welcome. Redeemer is located at 3965 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane beside Mountain View Elementary. For more information, call 304-757-1197.
Hurricane City Wide Yard sale set for Aug. 14
HURRICANE — The Hurricane City Wide Yard Sale is planned for Saturday, Aug. 14.
Lists of sales around the city will be published Aug. 10 on the City of Hurricane Facebook page and at Hurricanewv.com.
To add your address to the list, contact the city by Aug. 9 at events@hurricanewv.com or 304-562-5896.
Healthy Kids Day, Back to School bash set for Aug. 21
HURRICANE — Tri-County YMCA will host its annual Healthy Kids Day and Back to School Bash from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Camp High-Tor, 179 Church Camp Road, Hurricane.
The completely free event will offer inflatables, food, demonstrations, music, swimming and more. There will be health screenings and school supply giveaways, too.
Open swim sessions are limited to 90 swimmers. Participants must register for a swim session to participate. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3vYuFR7.
Sponsorships and vendor opportunities remain available; contact Andrea at 304-757-0016 for more details. Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/366426181761060/.
Family Reunion Tour coming to Hurricane
HURRICANE — Sidewalk Prophets Great Big Family Reunion Tour is coming to Hurricane.
This night of songs, stories and family is planned for 7-10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.
Tickets range from $17.99 to $49.99 and can be purchased at swpgbfr-hurricanewv.eventbrite.com.
Ticket tiers include:
n general admission
n early entry ticket/Devotions with Dave — get early access to seating, and join lead singer Dave Frey for his daily devotional
n VIP pre-show party — oin the band for the pre-show party which includes hanging out with the band, games, and a Q/A. VIP tickets also include early entry, and access to Dave’s Devotional
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/960609424735597/.