Summer series to focus on gardens
HURRICANE — The Putnam County WVU Extension Service announces the 2019 Summer Gardening Series. All classes will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturdays at Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
Call the WVU Extension Service Office in Putnam County at 304-586-0217. Scheduled speakers are:
— Aug. 3: Chuck Talbott, WVU Extension Service, "Legal Cannabis in WV"
— Aug. 10: Kathy Talley, Putnam County Master Gardener, "Cooking with Herbs"
— Aug. 17: Chuck Talbott, WVU Extension Service, "Introduction to the Putnam Master Gardener Program"
— Aug. 24: Nancy Hofmann, "Sub-Irrigated Planter Tubs"
— Sept. 7: Myra Simmons, Putnam County Master Gardener, "Landscaping with Perennials"
Church has spaces for yard sale
HURRICANE — Spaces are available for $10 each for residents, residing outside the city limits, to set up for the annual Citywide Yard Sale at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane on Saturday, Aug. 10. Call 304-562-5903 to make a reservation.
On the sale day, the United Methodist Women will have the "famous" UMW hot dogs, barbecues, drinks, sweets and other items on sale inside the church. The official yard sale time will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..
Yard sale will benefit show choir
HURRICANE — The Hurricane High School show choirs are having a gigantic yard sale at the Hurricane High gym on Saturday, July 27, beginning at 8 a.m.
A car wash and concessions will also be available. Proceeds will help fund the show choirs' costumes, sets, programs and travel.
RCBI to host two information sessions
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute will host two registration and information sessions for its Huntington Machinist Technology/CNC Training Program Tuesday, July 30.
The first session will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and the evening session will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Huntington training facility is located at 1050 4th Ave. in Huntington.
The program, which is offered in partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College, prepares participants for entry-level machinist positions in manufacturing facilities.
Students develop skills with both manual machines and computer-controlled manufacturing equipment, and can earn a one-year certification or an associate's degree in Machinist Technology/CNC Programming.
The last day for registration is Thursday, Aug. 8 and classes begin Monday, Aug. 19.
For more information about the training program, or to register to attend a session, contact Tracy Straub at tstraub@rcbi.org or 304-781-1678.
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Aug. 22
HURRICANE — The West Virginia State Police will have a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Aug. 22 on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman's Funeral Home in Hurricane.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the state police.
The focus of this checkpoint is DUI enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted.
The WVSP encourages the public to use the state police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
Feel Good Fridays continue at libraries
TEAYS VALLEY — Feel Good Fridays are at Putnam Libraries, 9-10 a.m. at a different library each Friday through the end of July. Each week in July, we'll meet you at a different location near one of our branches to go outside, get moving, and have a feel-good Friday. Remaining schedule is as follows: July 26, Hurricane City Park. https://www.facebook.com/events/2410345295879408.
Chair Yoga for those with limited mobility
SCOTT DEPOT — Want to work on your balance and increase your flexibility, but getting down on the floor is difficult? Try chair yoga! Thursdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot. Cost is a donation. Call Debbie Jones at 304-545-0203 for details.
Beginner Yoga Series offered in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Want to learn yoga from the ground up? Trinity Yoga in Hurricane offers a five-week Beginners Series. $55 for series. Classes meet once a week for one hour. Call Trinity Yoga at 304-545-0203.
Free yoga at Valley Park this Summer
HURRICANE — Bring a mat and enjoy yoga and nature at Valley Park at 7 p.m. on July 29 and Aug. 19. Sponsored by Trinity Yoga (304-545-0203).
Wine On The River coming to Nitro
NITRO — A one-day festival that will support new classes for a special education program dealing with art is set to occur on Saturday, July 27, at Nitro City Park. The Wine on the River and Charity Art Auction is being held to draw attention to local artisans and kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
Portions of the proceeds will benefit local art classes that are geared for special need students at Nitro Elementary and Nitro High schools.
Gates open for the event at 1:30 p.m., with the wine tasting starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. The charity art auction will begin at 4 p.m.
Admission for the Wine Tasting will be $15 and may be purchased in advance by PayPal at sariverfest@gmail.com.