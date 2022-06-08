Market, adoption event on June 11
RED HOUSE — Putnam County Animal Relief Center will host a “No Flea Market” and adoption event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 11 at the shelter, located at 12908 Charleston Road, Red House.
All proceeds will go directly to provide additional bonding areas and fencing for shelter animals to play outside.
The shelter will also be accepting new or gently used (non-clothing) items for donation to be sold the day of the flea market. Items will only be accepted the day prior to the sale. All proceeds from donated item sales will be used to sponsor the adoption fee of current shelter animals.
In addition to vendor sales and adoptions, there will also be a hot dog and bake sale and a “Big Dog” 50/50 Raffle.
For more information, contact Tara at 304-545-7717 or email Postalbarbie@yahoo.com.
First responder, autism event set
HURRICANE — A first-responder meet and greet — a sensory-friendly autism event — is planned for 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at the Hurricane Fire Department on Main Street in Hurricane.
The purpose of the event is to help children with autism learn to interact with first responders, and to help first responders understand autism so they can respond effectively and safely to emergencies involving individuals on the spectrum.
Power Up event set on June 10 for kids
HURRICANE — Power Up Sports and Wellness in Hurricane is hosting a free End of School Celebration at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 10.
This dance party for ages 3-13 will include snacks, prizes and giveaways.
Children must be preregistered to attend. Registration is 4-6 p.m. June 8 outside of Power Up. Children also must be accompanied by an adult.
The event is sponsored by:
Joanie Mace & Taylor Stillpass with Power Up Sports & Wellness & Bare Aesthetics Spa
Emily Valenti, EXP Realty with Real Estate 4 the Tri-State
Eric D. Ford DDS w/ Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
Nick Wyrick, Mortgage Loan Officer at Victorian Finance LLC
Jeff Starcher w/ Jeffrey Scott Luxury Homes
West Virginia International Yeager Airport
Cycling tour starts on June 11 in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT — The Bridge to Bridge Metric Century & Half Century Cycling Tour is set to start at 9 a.m. on June 11 on Main Street in Point Pleasant.
Cyclists will enjoy river bottom farm land and historic homes along this 62-mile tour between Point Pleasant and Winfield.
The 100K tour will run from Main Street Point Pleasant to the Winfield Bridge and back along 817 (formerly US 35)
The 50K will go from Main Street Point Pleasant to Farm Fresh Favorites in Southside, West Virginia, and back.
There will also be a 6-mile Family Ride.
Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Nitro/RiverstoRidgesRaceandRide. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1116394302452284/
Mark Wood Fun Show takes place on June 14
HURRICANE — The Mark Wood Fun Show returns with his signature brand of wacky magic and silly games, showing us that there are “Oceans of Possibilities” to be explored through reading.
Two Silly Seas Adventures shows are scheduled on June 14:
10 a.m. in the courtyard at Valley Park, Hurricane
2 p.m. at the shelter beside the Buffalo Library, Buffalo
Follow the events on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/973098293384831/.
Golf tournament set at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
HURRICANE — Putnam County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Golf Tournament is set for Monday, June 27, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
Registration for a four-person team is $650 for members; $750 for non-members; $175 for a single player. Registration is now open for teams and sponsorships. Early registration is recommended for this popular event.
The format for golf tournament is a scramble. Registration is at promptly 9 a.m. and tee time is at 10 a.m. Participants receive an individual gift, breakfast and dinner. The day will conclude with dinner and awards reception. Golfers will also have a chance to win many luxury prizes, and everyone takes a door prize home. There will also be a chance to win a car provided by Mid-Way Ford for a hole-in-one.
The Chamber is accepting door prize donations. Donors will be acknowledged in the official tournament program.
For team registration, door prize donations and/or sponsorship opportunities, contact the Chamber at 304-757-6510 or email Chamber@putnamcounty.org.
Baby Love Pantry takes place monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be June 17.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.