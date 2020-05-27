REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Drive-in-style movie to hosted at Valley Park
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Plans are underway for a Carpool Cinema in Putnam County. The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce will host the drive-in-style movie June 5-6 at Valley Park. The movie, “Toy Story 4,” will begin at dusk.
The event is made possible by Suddenlink, Putnam County Bank, Yeager Insurance, West Virginia American Water, Poca Valley Bank, Eric J. Tarr Family Businesses, Design Roofing and BelaStar Creative.
For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact the chamber at 304-757-6510 or chamber @putnamcounty.org.
Underwater Egg Hunt moved to June 27
SCOTT DEPOT — Tri-County YMCA’s Underwater Egg Hunt 2020, originally scheduled for April, has been postponed again until June 27.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies.
Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them.
Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted.
The hunt will be divided into four time slots, with 60 participants allowed per time slot.
Register online at tri-countyymca.org.
The Tri-County YMCA is located at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
Hurricane’s Food Truck Fridays returns on June 5
HURRICANE — Hurricane’s popular Food Truck Fridays will return beginning on Friday, June 5.
Various food trucks will gather at the gazebo in downtown Hurricane from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., every Friday from June through September.
Free Family Music and Drive In Movie Night set for Jume 13
St. ALBANS — St. Albans WV Parks and Recreation Department will host a Free Family Music and Drive In Movie Night from 6 until 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Roadside Park, located off of US 60 in St. Albans.
Two bands will play at the lower end stage starting at 6 p.m. with music. At dark, around 9 p.m., the movie “Doolittle” will begin.
Mmm Tropical Sno will be there with cold treats for purchase.
Organizers ask everyone to use social distancing at this event. Viewers can watch the movie from their vehicles, or bring lawn chairs to sit next to their vehicles.
YMCA golf tournament rescheduled for July 31
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane.
The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio.