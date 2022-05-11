Everyone invited to Gospel Sing
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly Second Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on May 13.
The featured group this month will be the very popular Brighterside Quartet. Additional singers will include soloists Bro. Randy Parsons from Buffalo and Sister Juanita Phillips from South Charleston.
The church’s staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music. A time of fellowship with refreshments and finger foods will follow the concert
The church is located at 3225 E. Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Special memorial service offered
BUFFALO — Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in the Buffalo Historic Square on Route 62, Buffalo, will have a special Patriotic Memorial Service at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday Morning, May 29.
“We will be remembering those who served in our military and are no longer with us,” the church stated in a news release. “We encourage everyone to bring a photograph of a military person who has passed away to display during the service in their honor. Children will be leading us in our pledges, patriotic hymn singing, our Sunday Morning choir will be sharing, along with the pastor’s message and other special moments. Come join us as we thank the Lord for our brave men and women who served our nation.”
For more information, call Pastor Mark at 304-932-3147.
5K/10K run, walk and ruck race set
HURRICANE — The Marine Corps League Cpl. William B. Fulks Detachment 1474 Hurricane, will host its 2nd annual Col. William B. Fulks Memorial 5K/10K Run, Walk and Ruck race on May 14 at Meeks Mountain Trail in Hurricane.
The primary goal of the race is to raise money to fund a scholarship in Cpl. William B. Fulks’s name.
The race will start at 9 a.m., but prior to the race, Boy Scout Troop 236 Hurricane will post the Nations Colors.
Marine Recruiters will bring their Marine Corps candidates (Poolies) to run the race and a couple of these poolies will take their oath of office that day.
Spring Town Wide Yard Sale set for May 12
ELEANOR — The Town of Eleanor’s 2022 Spring Town Wide Yard Sale is planned for Thursday, May 12, through Saturday, May 14.
Yard sale permits will not be required during these dates.
Baby Love Pantry offered monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be May 20.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Poca High hosts Alumni Banquet and Dance
POCA — The Poca High School Alumni Association announces the 2022 PHS Alumni Banquet and Dance will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Poca High School, 1 Dot Way, Poca.
The band Willie D and No Regrets will be the entertainment for the evening.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., welcome at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Reservations are due by June 1. Send reservations to Poca High School Alumni Association, PO Box 427, Poca, WV 25159.
You are invited to join one of the oldest associations around since 1926. The meetings are held at Poca High School. Call Lynne Kibler at 304-755-3628 or Dale and Hotchie Parkins at 304-755-5497 for more information. If you are a member of a special class anniversary, please contact us to share your class information.