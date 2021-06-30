Harriet Tubman event set for July 6
HURRICANE — “History Alive: Harriet Tubman” will be presented from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at Valley Park, Hurricane.
Learn firsthand about the Underground Railroad from conductor Harriet Tubman, herself an enslaved person who made an escape to freedom in 1849.
As part of the WV Humanities Council’s History Alive! program, she’ll tell her her daring story and follow up with a question-and-answer session from the audience.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 237102714527817/.
Art in the Park contines July 9
HURRICANE — The summertime Art in the Park series continues with “Suncatchers and Windchimes” from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, July 9.
This summer, participants will complete projects to be displayed in the park such as garden pavers, fairy stakes, murals, fairy gardens and more. Great for all ages, and there will be alternate projects for young children.
Tickets are $5 per participant to help with the cost of supplies. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1178788 615876677/.
Gospel concert set for July 9
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. on July 9.
The featured group this month will be the Inheritance Quartet. Additional singers will include soloists, Brother Jim Edens, from north Charleston, and Brother John Rimmer, from Ona. The church’s own concert musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The church features traditional hymns, and southern gospel music at the concerts.
Fellowship with refreshments and food will follow the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Southern gospel music set for July 10
St. ALBANS — The Songfellows Trio from Nashville, Tennessee, and the John Paul Stephenson Family from Scott Depot will perform at the Browns Creek Church of God, 2550 Browns Creek Road, St. Albans, at 7 p.m. on July 10.
The church invites all to join them for an evening of good southern gospel music.
Next Market and Movie Night set for July 8
HURRICANE — The next Night Market and Movie Night is set for 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Valley Park.
There will be live music, food and craft vendors, and a movie on the big screen at nightfall.
The Settlement will perform the free concert. The movie will the “The Sandlot.”
Library hosts Outdoor Story Time today
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Libraries will host Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, June 30.
Individual branches will have story time outside of their buildings, on a lawn or nearby shelter, while the main library will host story time in the courtyard area at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Branch story times are canceled if it is raining on a Tuesday. The Main Library will host virtual story times if their morning is rained out.
Saturday story times will remain virtual.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and physical distancing is required.
Cops-N-Rodders plans upcoming car shows
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s upcoming shows are planned for July 17; Aug. 21; Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing. For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.