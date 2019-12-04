Sobriety checkpoint on Route 817 set for Dec. 5
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department will be partnering with Winfield Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, on Route 817 underneath the Winfield Bridge (Route 34 overpass) in Winfield.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department has an operational policy in place detailing the selection, setup, and operation of sobriety checkpoints. This policy and all applicable court decisions will be adhered to during the checkpoint.
For more information, contact First Lieutenant Russel Lyon at 304-586-0256, ext. 2111.
Putnam tree lighting set for Dec. 6 at Valley Park
HURRICANE — The annual Putnam County tree lighting is planned for 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Valley Park.
It will be followed by visits with Santa, along with characters from “Frozen” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” There will be caroling by Hurricane Civic Chorus, and a live Nativity by Word of Light Church.
Guests can also visit the Putnam County Tree Showcase inside the new Convention Center and vote for their favorite tree.
Hot cocoa will be available for purchase from Happy Belly Foods. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available for $8 for adults and $5 for children.
The tree lighting will also kick off the annual Yuletide in the Park light display.
Girls’ Fun Fitness Night Out set on Dec. 5
TEAYS VALLEY — Revved Up CrossFit at Teays Physical Therapy Center is hosting the 4th annual Girls’ Fun Fitness Night Out from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. This is a fundraising event to support the Putnam County Backpack Buddies, an organization designed to fill backpacks with food and other items for less fortunate students to be able to take home and enjoy. The evening is designed specifically for the ladies of our community to come out and enjoy food, fellowship with friends, vendors to complete Christmas shopping, a photo booth, and a light workout for all abilities.
Last year this event raised over $4,500 for Putnam County Backpack Buddies and this year the goal is $6,000. Admission is $25. To register, call 304-757-7293 or email jskiles@teaysptcenter.com.
Buffalo Fire Dept. Christmas Parade of Lights is Dec. 7
BUFFALO — The annual Buffalo Fire Department Christmas Parade of Lights is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Lineup starts at 6:30 p.m. behind Raynes Funeral Home.
Any and all types of floats, horses, buggies, golfcarts, or you name it, it is allowed and probably been in it before. After the parade there will be cookies, hot chocolate, and pictures with Santa at the Fire House.
Nativity Ballet takes place Dec. 13, 14 at Mt. Vernon Baptist
HURRICANE — Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will present the Nativity Ballet at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 14. The Nativity is the holy and glorious story of the birth of our Savior told through classical ballet.
The free performance is an hour long and suitable for the whole family. The performance features tasteful costumes, uplifting music, inspiring choreography and a team of ministry-minded dancers
Christmas parade and events set for Dec. 14 in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Hurricane’s annual Christmas parade is planned for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
There will be other events both before and after the parade that are part of “A Hometown Christmas,” such as horse-drawn carriage rides from 1-3 p.m. and visits with Santa following the parade.
Democratic Women’s Club plans holiday luncheon
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club is hosting a Christmas Holiday Luncheon at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
Cost is $14 per person. All Putnam County Democratic Organization Members are invited to attend. There will be an installation of officers. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 4, by calling 304-727-1509.
Putnam Schools schedule developmental screenings
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Schools Developmental Screenings will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at the Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, Teays Valley Road. Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Craft fair set for Dec. 7 at West Teays Elementary
HURRICANE — The 19th annual West Teays Elementary craft fair is 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, in the former Magic Mart building in Liberty Square Plaza.
The craft fair boasts over 150 booths filled with skillful artisans from our valley offering an array of goods such as woodwork, jewelry, ornaments, candles, soaps, holiday decor, cosmetics and more. There will also be concessions including hot dogs, chips and Ridge View BBQ sandwiches. Special visitors from the North Pole will make an appearance from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as well.
“Shoppers flock from all over, supporting our school and the fine talent of our state,” the West Teays PTO said in a news release. “We have been able to do so much for our students and school from the proceeds following this event each year. Please join us on Dec. 7 for some great holiday shopping!”
2019 Pesticide Recertification Class scheduled for Dec. 9
WINFIELD — The 2019 Pesticide Recertification Class will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, in the Putnam County Commission’s Chambers (Room 221) at the Old Winfield Courthouse (12093 Winfield Road).
This year’s topics will include: High Tunnel Scouting; Insect Pest Management in Fruit Trees; Internal Parasites; Spotted Wing Drosophila and Yellow Foxtail.
In order to maintain a current private pesticide applicator’s license, you must have 10 hours of approved educational classes every three years. If you have any questions, contact Chuck Talbott at WVU Extension Service for assistance, 304-586-0217.
Winfield UMC hosts parents night out on Dec. 13
WINFIELD — Winfield United Methodist Church will host a Parents Night Out from 5 until 9 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Children between age of preschool to 12 years are welcome to come to an evening filled with lots of fun while their parents enjoy dinner, a movie, shopping or other date night activities. There will be a snack supper, games/activity, craft, movie, and a visit from Santa.
Reservations are required by calling 304-586-3795. Call now to reserve your spot.
Hurricane Civic Chorus to present holiday concert
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, is preparing for its upcoming concert titled “The Sounds of the Season.” This 35-member male and female community chorus will perform beloved classics of the season along with a few other pieces. The public is welcome to this free concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church in Hurricane (2848 Putnam Ave.). A brief reception will follow the concert. For more information, check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook page or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Free ACT math prep review in Scott Depot
SCOTT DEPOT — In preparation for the next ACT Test, Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free math review from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Dec. 7. The class will be led by a certified math teacher.
To register your student, call 304-757-9222. Space is limited. Teays Valley Church of God is now located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Santa’s workshop, open house set for Dec. 7 in Charleston
CHARLESTON — Edgewood Summit, located at 300 Baker Lane, Charleston, will host its annual Santa’s Workshop and Open House from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Edgewood Summit’s Annual Santa’s Workshop is the place to find one-of-kind treasures. Local vendors will be on hand to offer a wide assortment of gifts and crafts. Kids can visit with Santa while parents shop. Santa will be onsite from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will also be live entertainment and the Courtyard Café will be open for lunch.
For more information, email mromine@edgewoodsummit.com.
Hurricane Civic Chorus open to all newcomers
HURRICANE — Do you like to sing?
The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them this fall. The HCC meets every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com and check them out on Facebook.
Teays Valley Newcomers meet on second Thursday
TEAYS VALLEY — The Teays Valley Newcomers & Neighbors will meet for monthly luncheons on the second Thursday of each month through May. Meetings are held at 10:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral on Goff Mountain Road, and include a brief business meeting, program and lunch buffet.
The Newcomers and Neighbors Club is a nonprofit women’s social group with activities such as bowling, cards, bunco, and movies, and is open to women in the area who want to expand their social group. If you are interested in attending the luncheon, make a reservation by calling Pat at 304-562-2100. For more information, visit www.newcomerswv.com.