Thanksgiving Parade set in Bancroft
BANCROFT, W.Va. — The Town of Bancroft will host its third annual Thanksgiving Parade at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Firefighters from the Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department will lead the parade.
“We may not have marching bands and floats, but we do have lots of heart and fun,” the town stated in a news release. “Decorate your golf cart, your dog, your antique vehicle, or just bring yourself and your family to greet your neighbors and walk off a few calories before the big meal.”
Participants should meet at the baseball field on the corner of Jefferson Street and 3rd Avenue, proceed to 7th Avenue, and come back via Washington Street.
Spectators can watch from their front door or grab a spot at the park or fire department to see the show go by.
Buffalo UMC hosts Christmas activities
BUFFALO — The Buffalo United Methodist Church congregation invites area families to spend Christmas with them this year.
Activities include an Advent Bible Study every Thursday Morning, beginning Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.; Christmas Bazaar at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3; Luncheon with Santa at noon on Dec. 18; Christmas Eve Service on Dec 24 at TBA time, and a Christmas Cantata at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Buffalo UMC is a small congregation located in The Buffalo Historic Square. The church invites everyone to worship every Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m.
For more information, call Pastor Mark Harris at 304-932-3147.
Yuletide in the Park set for Nov. 26
HURRICANE — Join Valley Park and the WV Cupcake Festival for the Yuletide in the Park Small Business Saturday Vendor from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Valley Park Conference Center and Commons Building.
In addition to local crafts vendors, there will also be food trucks.
Follow the Valley Park and WV Cupcake Festival Facebook Pages for updates and announcements.
Scholarship fund seeks applications
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democratic Women Scholarship Fund Committee is accepting applications for scholarships for the spring 2023 semester.
The applicants must be pursuing political science as their major, and the scholarships will be used for the 2023 semester, administered through the financial aid office of the higher education institution of their choosing.
The West Virginia Democratic Scholarship Fund was established to further the education of the future women leaders of the Democratic Party in West Virginia.
“West Virginia Democratic Women have always supported education and encouraged our youth to become more involved in the Democratic Party,” said Barbara Scott, chair of the committee. “Now is the perfect time to establish this scholarship as we reflect on our past and look to the future.”
Donations to the scholarship fund are appreciated and still being accepted. Mail your donation to WVDWSF Treasurer Mercedes Sayre, 4298 Ripley Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
For an application, email wvdemwomenscholarship@gmail.com. Completed applications must be returned by Dec. 10.
Teays Valley Church of God to host fall fest
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host its annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show and Hot Dog Sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rock Step, in Scott Depot. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Nov. 18.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.