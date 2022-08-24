Cupcake festival set for Aug. 26-27
HURRICANE — The 2022 WV Cupcake Festival will sweeten up Valley Park on Aug. 26-27.
This year’s proceeds will benefit the Backpack Buddies of Putnam County and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
Events will include the Pupcake Pageant, Cupcake Chase 5K Run/Walk, Little Mr. and Miss Cupcake Pageant, along with cupcake contests for both professional and amateur bakers.
Of course, there will also be plenty of cupcakes for sale.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 287070133529862/.
Catfish tournament set for Aug. 26
NITRO — The second Nitro Catfish Tournament of the summer is set for 4:30-11 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Ridenour Lake.
Sign-up begins at 4:30 p.m. at the lake’s gazebo. Fishing goes from 6 to 11 p.m.
The cost will be $15 per person. Prizes will be award for the highest total weight of best five fish.
Children younger than 12 can enter free.
There will be a two-pole limit for each contestant.
Bancroft Town Picnic set for Aug. 27
BANCROFT — Get together with your neighbors and friends to celebrate the unofficial end of summer and beginning of a new school year at the Bancroft Town Picnic, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Bancroft Park.
The Town of Bancroft will provide the food, drinks, and ice cream, as well as entertainment including a DJ, door prizes, and bouncy house for the kids. Guests are encouraged to invite their neighbors and bring a chair or blanket.
Movie night features ‘School of Rock’
ELEANOR — The Town of Eleanor is hosting its rescheduled movie night, featuring “School of Rock!” at 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 27 in the Eleanor Pool parking lot.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Sept. 2.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Bridge players sought for groups
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups.
Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.