Valentine’s Parents’ Night out on Feb. 10
HURRICANE — The Hurricane High School Leo Club will host a Valentine’s Parents’ Night Out event from 6 until 9 p.m. Feb. 10 in the HHS auxiliary gym, 3350 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
Students will provide babysitting, games and other activities for children ages 5 to 12. The cost is $30 for one child, with donations appreciated for each additional child.
To RSVP or receive more information, call 304-444-2569.
Two on dean’s list in Shepherdstown
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Of the 900 students named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the fall 2022 semester, two are from Putnam County.
They are Brenden J. Lewis of Hurricane and Chloe A. Bailey of Red House.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
2023 G.L.A.M. Gala set for April 21
HURRICANE — The G.L.A.M. Gala is an annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and a group of its volunteers (Moms on a Mission) to support foster children and foster families. The formal event brings together women 21 and older for a ladies’ night featuring dancing, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items.
The 2023 G.L.A.M Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. April 21 at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, is the deadline to receive early bird pricing on tickets, which are available via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.
Xx
HURRICANE — American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for the following dates and locations.
1:15 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, Area 34, 971 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot
To schedule an appointment or find out more, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Xx
HURRICANE — Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings for children ages 2-1/2 to 4 for speech/language, motor skills, hearing, vision, social skills, self-help, and cognition on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
To schedule an appointment or obtain more information, call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133.
Xx
HURRICANE — Murder and Merriment will present a Valentine’s weekend murder mystery dinner theater program, “Murder at the Bunny Tail Mansion,” on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive in Hurricane.
The dinner buffet menu includes beef tenderloin medallions with red wine demi-glace sauce, oven-roasted salmon over Mediterranean rice pilaf, herb-roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, tossed salad, Oysters Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail, Swedish meatballs, and a variety of desserts.
Dinner theater show times are 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 5 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 11. Tickets are $48 per guest for Sleepy Hollow members and $55 per guest for non-members. To RSVP or receive more information, call 304-757-9416.
Xx
HURRICANE — The second annual CARES Gala will take place in the Valley Park Conference Center at Valley Park in Hurricane on Saturday, Feb. 11. Funds raised will go to support Community Autism Resources and Education Systems’ monthly family programs, advocacy and education for caregivers, and training area therapy providers.
The gala will begin with a cocktail hour, the opening of silent auction bidding, and a wine pull at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the presentation of donor and volunteer appreciation awards. A party will follow, with dancing and music from Bravo Live DJ.
Tickets are $80 (single), $150 (couple) or $600 for a table for eight. Tickets and more information about the gala are available at wvcares.ticketleap.com/cares-gala.
Xx
BUFFALO — The congregation of Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in the Buffalo Historic Square on St. Rt. 62, invites everyone to a free Souper Bowl Dinner beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.
A variety of soups, sandwiches, and deserts will be served.
“Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite sports team shirt or jersey and enjoy fellowship together as we participate in the national Souper Bowl of Caring to collect canned Soup for the local Food Pantry. Please feel free to bring in a can of Soup to help in our donation effort. Everyone is welcome,” the church stated in a news release.
For more information check out our Facebook Page.
Xx
CHARLESTON — With the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating fatalities and serious injury crashes on roadways in Kanawha and Putnam counties, the Regional Intergovernmental Council, in coordination with state and local agencies, is leading the development of a plan to identify strategies and data-driven improvements to increase transportation safety for all users of the region’s roadways.
To receive public input, an online public survey is being conducted through Friday, Feb. 17, to solicit and identify transportation safety concerns in Kanawha and Putnam counties.
The public survey can be accessed at forms.office.com/r/7CCefkhSEF. For more information, call 304-744-4258 or email mail@wvregion3.org.
Xx
HURRICANE — The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane.
The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes.
There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.
Xx
HURRICANE — The Regional Family Resource Network meets monthly with local coalitions throughout the area.
The Putnam County FRN and the Putnam Wellness Coalition meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Library by Liberty Square.
The Kanawha County FRN and Kanawha Communities that Care Coalition meets on the second Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West in Charleston.
The Boone County FRN and the Boone Stop-Watch Coalition meets on the second Tuesday of each month at noon at the Prestera Center, 376 Kenmore Drive in Danville, behind the Health Department.
For more information, visit the regionalfrn.org Facebook page or contact Cathy Schrader, executive director, at executivedirector@regionalfrn.org.
Xx
ELEANOR — Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station, 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Xx
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is paying for free open gym time on Saturdays now through the end of March 2023 at ZoneOut Sports (located on Morris Court, just off Main Street in Hurricane).
The open gym time, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, is for first- through fifth-graders who live in Putnam County.